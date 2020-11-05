Many people have experienced a blind date where the pre-date details describing the person are ideal. Imagine an arranged marriage. The commitment is lifelong. Such is the adoption process currently at Dallas Animal Services, DAS, due to the pandemic.
Virtual adoption services are in place and well focused on the health of their dedicated staff. Their matchmaking efforts are videos and photos along with playtime details. Naturally, people gravitate to the cute, fluffy, popular and young breeds while the larger, older dogs wait. Such is the case with Buster, a 57-pound cattle dog mix of six years who desperately needs a new forever home. His stay at DAS continues since Sept. 21 when he was found roaming the historic Swiss Avenue area of Dallas. How he got there we will never know.
Buster is one of my favorite rescues. He found me at a field along Interstate 20 and I-35 in 2015. I had walked the large area looking for a pair of dogs. I stopped to survey the area, and he quietly appeared at my side to greet me. I took him in to DAS, as I have with hundreds of my rescues. Being the simple color dog, he was passed up for adoption, so I adopted him and placed him in a foster home. My commitment was to walk and exercise him daily. I know Buster just as well as I know my dogs. His expression of gratitude after an outing has always warmed my heart.
Last summer, the mother of a college student approached me about adopting a companion-protection dog for her daughter who had been stalked at an out-of-state school. The daughter had already suffered the kidnapping and murder of a friend and neighbor, and her anxiety level was increasing. Buster’s human and I saw this situation as a godsend for a happier future with great purpose for Buster; walking, hiking and running daily as promised, giving the student and her parents the peace of mind they wanted for their out-of-state student. Fast forward, Buster is in need of a forever home, and efforts to reach the student have been futile.
Buster’s previous human, a senior citizen, would gladly refoster were it not for her recent bilateral knee replacement, mobility problems and new pet cat. I have learned many lessons from this experience:
- College students are, for the most part, not ready for the commitment of a dog.
- We as parents often err in attempting to solve our children’s problems.
- Emotions in connecting with someone who suffered a traumatic experience can cloud our judgment.
- A dog who had a perfectly happy life before now finds himself in dog jail by no fault of their own.
Buster is a fabulous and loving dog with specific requirements: active humans, no cats as he has a high prey instinct, a good-sized yard and ideally a person who is home a majority of the time, as he enjoys the company of humans. He loves the outdoors, walks and runs beautifully on a leash, and does not react to other dogs.
Buster prefers to keep busy discovering scents and taking in the world. He enjoys meeting people and was always the life of the party at White Rock Dog Park. He is best with teens and adults, no young children, as they make him nervous when they shrill. He is protective of his human.
He needs a human who can dedicate their time and energy to his needs and in turn receive much gratitude from this perfectly healthy, handsome boy. I owe every effort I can make to this wonderful dog.