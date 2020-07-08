Public schools safeguard and promote American values. From time to time some people suggest otherwise, but it seems that they do so for ulterior motives. Sometimes it is private schools wanting to boost enrollment. Sometimes it is politicians wanting to scare voters. Sometimes it is people who either don’t know or don’t remember their own public school experience.
You may remember the popular poem by a pastor named Robert Fulghum. He wrote, “All I really need to know about how to live and what to do and how to be I learned in kindergarten.” The things he learned included playing fair, putting things back where you found them, cleaning up your own mess, sharing, not taking things that aren’t yours and washing your hands before you eat.
Those are all values. They are American values. They are also religious values summarized by The Golden Rule, getting its name because it is found in the teachings of every major religion. Teachers emphasize these values all the time because they are basic to people living, working and learning together. Those values are basic to good classroom discipline and people getting along.
On July 3, 2020, at the base of Mount Rushmore, Mr. Donald Trump complained, “Our children are taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but they were villains. The radical view of American history is a web of lies — all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted and every flaw is magnified ...”
Well it just isn’t so. Where did his kids go to school? I mean, how many radical kindergarten teachers do you know? How many radical elementary teachers did you or your children or your grandchildren have?
The teaching profession does not attract radicals. Teachers understand their mission. They fight ignorance and illiteracy. They teach and promote our cultural values. And their work is the bedrock for keeping our democracy strong.
I’ve accumulated over 50 years of experience in public schools as a student, teacher and administrator, and now I’ve got grandchildren in school. And while there are a few teachers with more extreme political views (some right wing, some left wing), they tend to keep those ideas to themselves. Those that don’t are usually quickly corrected or removed.
Back in the 1950s, some schools in the South still referred to it as the War Between the States or The War of Northern Aggression. They denied or tried to hide that the Civil War was an armed rebellion to preserve the rights of states to maintain slavery. They portrayed Gen. Robert E. Lee a hero and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant as a butcher. Sadly even today, under the banner of “Southern Heritage,” people want to deny history in order to distort embarrassing facts.
In our public schools, students learn about values like perseverance, honesty, cooperation, respect for others and personal responsibility. Remember your report card? The left side had grades for the various subjects. The right side reported on work habits and social skills where students are evaluated on things like “Completes assignments promptly” or “Works well with others.”
Reading, writing and arithmetic, along with science, social studies and the arts, are all part of the curriculum. Through these subjects, students learn to solve problems and recognize the difference between facts and opinions so they can become critical thinkers. Parents want this for their children. Employers want this for their workforce.
Critical thinking is important when listening to news reports, reading something on the internet, or when slick salesmen or politicians are trying to convince us to buy whatever it is they are selling. Teachers teach critical thinking objectively and in a way that promotes healthy skepticism while avoiding cynicism.
We’ve got an election coming up in November, and it will be important for all of us to apply our critical thinking skills when we examine claims offered without a shred of factual evidence or claims that just don’t match our real-life experiences.
The Rev. Fulghum’s list of what he learned in kindergarten is a reminder that what we teach in public schools is not radical but is useful. “Wash your hands before your eat. Flush. Warm cookies and milk are good for you ... When you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands and stick together.” Amen!