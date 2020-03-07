Mark your calendar for April 1, 2020!
Known as “Census Day,” this is the official startup date for the 2020 census. The U.S. Census Bureau is committed to the most accurate and efficient count of the nation’s population.
Our prime charge as members of the City of Denton 2020 Complete Count Committee (DCCC), teaming with various community partners, is to amass a widespread census information campaign. The work plan is designed to uniquely address the special characteristics of the city.
To achieve the prime goal of the decennial operation, the DCCC work plan incorporates strategies focused on reaching hard to count groups. Aggressively targeted by the committee are: communities with a history of no civic engagement or record of marginal involvement in previous census years, such as people experiencing homelessness, senior citizens, immigrants, non-English speakers, economically disadvantaged groups, college and university students and persons with disabilities.
To encourage census participation by vulnerable groups, the DCCC and committee partners are highlighting the message that the 2020 census is easy, important and safe.
The survey data is confidential, and under no circumstances, will census responses be shared with other government agencies, including immigration officials. Additionally, while citizenship was a proposed question by the federal government, this will not be part of the 2020 census. This is important for U.S. non-citizens since there is the common belief among this group that they are ineligible to participate in his year’s national count.
An undercount of any demographic category of the nation’s population due to misperceptions about the census can lead to drastic reductions in federal investments in social and medical services, education institutions and government agencies. The Census Bureau has therefore stepped up its national campaign addressing commonly held false conceptions about the system. It has also built into the data-collection process various options to enhance the response rate. The census survey form, as an example, is available in 13 languages. Also, federal officials have produced the online survey questionnaire to be used by census respondents for the first time this year.
There are other ways to respond to the census: response by phone, by postal mail and in person. For persons wanting to self-report, census enumerators will be available beginning May 13.
The U.S. Census Bureau is alerting census responders of the threat of abuse by criminals posing as government workers. Using social media, direct phone contacts or visits with unsuspecting households, these bad guys could even resort to fear tactics as a way to scam bank, credit card or Social Security information. It is important to remember that census workers will never ask for this information nor ask for money to support a political party. If there is any suspicion of fraudulent acts by people pretending to represent the U.S. Census Office or the census field team, victims of possible abuse are advised to call the police.
Thanks to Judge Andy Eads of the Denton County Court of Commissioners for his Denton Record-Chronicle guest essay highlighting the value and utility of the census. The Record-Chronicle essay by state Rep. Lynn Stucky on ensuring every Texan counts in 2020 is praiseworthy as well.
In Dec. 11, 2019, the Record-Chronicle republished an editorial from The Dallas Morning News titled “Is Texas trying to blow the 2020 census?” According to this editorial, Texas is one of five states with governmental units electing not to appropriate funds to support the 10-year event.
The census is about producing a maximum, if not complete census data yield for the many nonpartisan reasons that benefit the state. There is just too much at stake for us not to mobilize with a “full-court press” performance by all levels of government and an optimal investment of resources to be sure we do the job right.
The “It Takes a Village” metaphor about shared responsibility ably describes how through a deliberate, focused and seamless system of collaboration involving government leaders and caring communities, we can achieve the highly desired goal of a complete census count. After all, we do this job only once every decade. Let’s not blow it!
Beginning April 1, complete the census and be counted!