I am excited about the opportunity to serve as the next Denton County commissioner for Precinct 2 and would like your support. I firmly believe Texans can manage their own resources much better than government. For almost all my adult life, I have taken and lived out an oath to support and defend our United States Constitution. My life is one of service to others. I believe as Thomas Jefferson wrote to Uriah Forrest in 1787, that “the people … are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.”
My story is an American story and a Texas story. I have always had a heart for service and service to others. I joined the military when I was 19 to serve my country. As an enlisted man and commissioned officer, I made tough choices — whether popular or not. I’m still that type of leader — a principled leader.
I have considered and sought God out on where he would lead me to serve. I have prayed; I have spent months seeking this out with friends, family and civic leaders alike. I believe strongly in the Christian doctrine of grace as I am not perfect — but I am a man of principle. I will serve the people and provide Denton County with a conservative vote that will not bend under pressure.
I clearly understand personal responsibility and value every dollar I’ve earned. I support Denton’s senior property tax ceiling. I support the property tax homestead exemptions and think they should be increased. I want to preserve our great way of life while helping Denton County attract FAMILY-FRIENDLY businesses that grow our economy and shift the tax burden off the residential property owners. I’m Pro-God, Pro-Life, Pro-Family and Pro-Gun. I believe families, not the government, should make family decisions.
I retired from a 25-year military career. I’ve completed the Leaders Program in Advanced Security Studies at the George C. Marshall Center for European Security Studies, and I am a graduate of the Master’s Program in International Affairs at the George H.W. Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. I am active in many community organizations including those assisting veterans. I am also a volunteer leader in Scouting, in Little Elm, where my children are active in Troops 45 and 45G.
I’m running for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 2 because I’m concerned about our infrastructure; I’m concerned about our county tax rates; I’m concerned about our individual liberties; I’m concerned about election integrity; and I’m concerned about the impact border security has on our local communities. I’m passionate about supporting law enforcement and first responders with more, not less. I’m determined to leave Denton County a wonderful place for our children and future generations.
My wife, Shelley, and I have two children, and we love our community. We have called Denton County home since retiring from military service; we would be grateful for your consideration when you cast your vote in the March 1 Republican primary.