The right to vote, Dr. Martin Luther King taught in his famous “Give Us the Ballot” address, is one of the “highest mandates of our democratic tradition.” Democracy is founded on the right of citizens to decide via popular, free and fair elections who should represent them. Across the world, the U.S. champions democracy. Yet at home the right to vote is embattled.

The United States trails most other developed democracies in voter participation. Our neighbors — Mexico and Canada, our European allies, our Asian friends like South Korea, and Australia — all have higher voter participation than the U.S. does.

THE REV. JESSE JACKSON can be reached by email at jjackson@rainbowpush.org and via Twitter at @RevJJackson.

Recommended for you