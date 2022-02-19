Office sought: Republican Party nominee for the Texas House of Representatives District 57.
House District 57: Encompasses all or parts of 17 cities and towns, including Denton, Little Elm, Corinth, Oak Point, Highland Village, Lake Dallas, Shady Shores, Hickory Creek, Argyle, Ponder, Dish, Northlake, Savannah, Copper Canyon, Lakewood Village, Hackberry and Justin. This is a new district with no incumbent.
Primary Election Day: March 1. Early voting has begun and ends Feb. 25.
Uniquely qualified: With all three candidates being conservative, there are three reasons I am uniquely qualified as compared with the other two candidates.
I am a 30-plus-yearlong political activist. I understand the political process and the politics that are played. I know what to guard against. No other candidate has that involvement or experience.
I am a lawyer. I read laws and rules on a regular basis. I have helped draft legislation in the past. I will read the bills before voting. No other candidate has that training or experience.
I am a Professional Registered Parliamentarian. There are only 300 in the United States. Some parliamentarians specialize in labor unions, higher education, community organizations or the medical profession; I specialize in political parliamentary procedure. I have served as a parliamentarian across the country and have been hired by the Republican National Committee to work as a parliamentarian. If you think there is systemic racism, I am here to tell you there is systemic rulism. Rules and procedures that purposely obstruct legislation. I know the effect of proposed rules and how they will affect legislation. No other candidate has that training or experience.
Business and community leader: For over 35 years, I have been a business and community volunteer leader. At the state level, I served for six years as a regent at Texas Woman’s University and twice on the Organizing Committee of the annual Texas Special Olympics. Regionally, I serve on the Board of Directors of the North Texas Mobility Corporation and the North Texas State Fair Association, and previously served as president of the Denton County Bar Association and as vice president of the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America. Locally, I served as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Denton Chamber of Commerce, president of the Denton Kiwanis Club, board member of the Greater Denton Arts Council and Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 140.
Republican Party service: Nationally, I am a Life Member of the Republican National Committee, on the Board of Governors of the Council for National Policy, member of the Republican National Lawyers Association, and twice served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention. At the state level, I have been a delegate to every Republican Party of Texas State Convention since 1988, having served on virtually every committee, three times as convention parliamentarian and currently as the RPT parliamentarian. Locally, I have served as a precinct chairman and for six years as chairman of the Denton County Republican Party.