Both facts and metaphor can help in our search for truth and understanding.
I discovered a book titled I Never Metaphor I Didn’t Like, written by Dr. Mardy Grothe. I bought it because of the clever title and because I appreciate our use of metaphor to communicate with clarity and eloquence.
Metaphors are as common as a hot August day in Texas. We describe something by relating it to another thing. We do it when talking about food, emotions and even religion. Think of the metaphors found in the Bible to describe Jesus. He is described as the word, light, living water, bread of life, the good shepherd and the lamb of God.
Metaphors can reveal or conceal truth. Good metaphors can enhance understanding.
But I admit that I have met some metaphors that I don’t like at all; like those that mislead or inaccurately represent what is real and true.
During this pandemic, some have said, “We are all in the same boat.” While this is probably not said to intentionally mislead, it is a bad comparison. A more apt metaphor for the pandemic is that “We are all in the same storm, but we are not in the same boat.”
When the COVID storm hit, some folks were in comfortable yachts in safe harbors and have felt very few effects of the storm. Certainly, they have been inconvenienced and have had to change plans, but they have mostly avoided the dangers of the storm.
Others are stuck on small rowboats suffering greatly from the wind, waves, rain and the cold. People have lost jobs, businesses, loved ones. While some people have gotten the virus with no noticeable symptoms, others will deal with long-term health problems and staggering financial loss.
Recently, I heard another inappropriate metaphor. A friend whom I admire explained the need for strict immigration laws, saying it was like people breaking into your house, moving into some of the bedrooms and demanding food to go along with their shelter. Maybe they even make you leave the home you worked to buy and furnish.
Anyone accepting that comparison would be alarmed. That metaphor would activate people to oppose immigration and resent, fear or even hate immigrants. Some politicians use fear as a tool to activate supporters. Some politicians are too blunt to bother with metaphors. You might remember the 2016 campaign message, “Elect me and I’ll save you from those rapists, murderers and violent gang members crossing our southern border.”
I offered my friend a different metaphor that might spark compassion rather than resentment. I said it is more like we are on a very large and safe ocean liner. There are people out in the sea in rowboats or maybe just treading water. They want and need the safety of the ship. There is room on the ship, and none of the paying passengers will lose their staterooms. Furthermore, those seeking the safety of the ship are willing to work at the most menial and unpleasant jobs if they can just come on board.
Good metaphors provide accurate and illuminating comparisons. The truth is that immigrants are not coming to America to break into our homes. But they can be found on the crews reroofing our homes to keep us dry in a storm. Immigrants are not trying to take the food from our kitchens, but they are working in the fields harvesting the food we eat.
For the vast majority of Americans, our ancestors were immigrants. They came to this country in search of a better life. Some came because it was too dangerous to remain in their old home. My immigrant ancestors came here ready to work hard and build a new life. Just like today’s immigrants.
Jesus, the Good Shephard, reminded his disciples in Matthew 25:31 that we are to welcome the stranger. And we must remember when he and his family were refugees in Egypt fleeing the death decree issued by King Herod. Who knows when you might be welcoming angels unaware?