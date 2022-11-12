Republican politicians and pundits completely misjudged this year’s elections because (to mix metaphors) they spend too much time in their own bubbles, drinking their own bilge water.

It wasn’t just in the last two weeks, but all year long that the conservative political class expressed extreme confidence that the pro-Republican vote this year would be something between a very strong wave and a tsunami. Nuts to that. They were wrong all along.

QUIN HILLYER is a senior commentary writer and editor for the Washington Examiner. He is also a contributing editor for National Review Online and is a former executive editor for the American Spectator.

