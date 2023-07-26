Rep. Stucky introduces governor (copy)
State Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton

 Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

As a Texas state representative, my main goal has been to be a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars by promoting transparency, accountability and taxpayer-friendly changes to the state's property tax code. Recently, the Texas Legislature passed an $18-billion relief package, pending voter approval, which includes:

  • Increasing homestead exemptions from $40,000 to $100,000.
  • Lowering local school tax rates by about 10 cents through compression.
  • Establishing a temporary non-homestead exemption for small businesses and rental properties.
  • Eliminating or significantly reducing the Franchise Tax on small businesses.
  • Creating three new elected positions on local appraisal review boards.
