“No miracle is coming.” A harsh pronouncement coming from the self-proclaimed candidate of light — former Vice President Joe Biden.
For those of us familiar with the ongoing biomedical research in vaccines and viral countermeasures, this prediction sounds overly pessimistic and dark. Nonetheless given the track record of the previous administration dealing with serious infectious diseases — Swine Flu, Ebola and Zika — these responses lacked focus and appeared to protect the bureaucracy before the American people.
In fact, at the end of July published reports detailed doubts from the former vice president that the vaccine would be “real.” He has also cited doubts about the ability to effectively distribute the vaccine in spite of Secretary Alex Azar’s distribution plan, an effort between the Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services to create a system for vaccine distribution.
One of the viral countermeasures that has been known for literally over 100 years is that of convalescent plasma or convalescent serum. Many of us recall during the Ebola outbreak in Western Africa in 2014, when a physician who was working with Samaritan’s Purse, the charity run by Franklin Graham, became sick with Ebola. Attempts to treat Dr. Ken Brantley in Africa were not proving successful, and Mr. Graham arranged for his transportation back to the United States. I will never forget the day when his plane landed in Georgia, and Dr. Brantley, as ill as he was, left the plane under his own power and walked into the back door of the ambulance that was waiting to take him into the treatment facility.
The good news is that he did recover, and furthermore he donated some of his plasma as a treatment modality to another doctor who was also stricken in Western Africa. This time, it was Dr. Rick Sacra, an obstetrician who had become infected while treating a pregnant patient with Ebola. Dr. Sacra was treated in Nebraska and did receive aliquots of Dr. Brantley’s serum and fortunately did recover.
What has been unknown is whether there was actual proof the convalescent plasma worked. Now there is new information from Secretary Azar’s department of Health and Human Services and Dr. Steven Hahn of the the Food and Drug Administration, working in conjunction with the Mayo Clinic, that there may indeed be a significant benefit with survival rates increased up to 35% when treating patients who are ill with the novel coronavirus.
It must be pointed out that treating someone with the serum of a patient who has recovered from the illness is hardly a new procedure or technique. Indeed, it has been in practice for over 100 years. What has been missing to date have been the rigorous placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trials to establish the efficacy. But as a general rule, since there was no danger posed to a patient receiving this treatment and if there were no other treatment options available, it was worthwhile to try to affect the course of their disease.
Sunday, the president along with the FDA issued a statement that there is an emergency use authorization now for convalescent plasma for patients who are ill from COVID-19 obtained from patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus. That seems straightforward, but the political backlash after the president’s pronouncement was swift, with many former President Barack Obama administration public health employees roundly condemning President Trump’s action.
I suppose I should be used to the heated political rhetoric that surrounds this administration. But in the time of the pandemic, when truly all hands should be on deck to try to provide relief for the American people and the world at large, it is frankly unbelievable that people pushing a political agenda would try to place obstacles in the path of an administration that was trying to correct the problem. If one were cynical, it would almost seem as though a political party chose the virus over helping the people.
Donald J. Trump is known as the “right to try president.” He famously signed legislation allowing patients to use therapies that had not made it completely through the FDA approval process, if their clinical condition was so bleak that they literally had no other choice. This was landmark legislation when the president signed it into law that continues to have applicability to this day.
What a contrast: the “right to try” president with the “no miracle is coming” candidate. I know which one I will choose.