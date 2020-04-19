For the first time in almost 70 years, I won’t be able to hold the paper version of the Denton Record-Chronicle in my hand. I’ll have my phone in my hand. Who would have thought this would happen 70 years ago? My love for the printed paper and the Record-Chronicle go back to 1950. That was the year my family moved from Argyle to Denton.
When summer came along, I had nothing to do. Now, I was all of 11 years old at the time. My neighbor, a boy about my age, said he had gone down to the Record-Chronicle and sold papers the day before and made some spending money. I thought this would be something to do and make a little money, too.
I had been receiving a quarter a week allowance from my parents. The first day, I made 38 cents. Wow! That was one and a half times my weekly allowance in one day. I said to myself that I was going back for more of that. I sold papers around the Square the rest of the summer.
In the fall, I got a “real” paper route. At the time, the Record-Chronicle was 20 cents a week, and I collected weekly. My first route covered Mounts, Anderson, Haynes, Denton and Alice streets. Later on, I changed routes and got one closer to home. This one covered parts of Bolivar, Egan and Panhandle. It also included Anna and Carroll, which were both dead-end streets. At this time, Carroll was gravel.
When I became 15 and got my driver’s license (hardship of course), I went to work in the Circulation Department. I was making around $12 a week on my paper route and 75 cents per hour in the Circulation Department. Life was good with this kind of money coming in. Always had money for burgers, which were 20 cents, Cokes a nickel, malts, “shows” were 9 cents, a new fishing rod or a ball glove.
In the Circulation Department, we mailed out copies and delivered them to the carriers’ homes. We also went down to the train depot, which were delivered by a steam locomotive, and picked up the comics and Parade magazine. We had an old Jeep that we loaded up the back; then we stacked the rest on the hood and returned to the Record-Chronicle barely seeing out the windshield.
All of this sustained me financially through junior high and high school. 1953 was a good year. I had saved enough money to buy a 1949 Ford. Things were really going good. Now, I could drive around my paper route. Until then, everything happened on a bicycle.
In 1956, after I started college, I got a chance to work in the press room with wages advancing to a dollar an hour. Then in 1961, an opportunity was made available for me to go to work at the post office in Denton and later in Aubrey, where I spent the next 35 years.
I reminisce back in the “good old days” as a kid hanging around the Record-Chronicle. In down times, we played football in the street, threw papers at each other, flipped pennies and other things that young boys do. I had the privilege of working with many good people including Riley Cross, Roy Appleton, Fred Patterson, George Avery, David Blakely, Homer Vaughan and Jack Stephens.
Well, things are changing. No more paperboys, printing presses, etc. I certainty have some good memories of the Record-Chronicle in the “good old days.” I’ll adapt eventually!