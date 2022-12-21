“If God didn’t exist, then we would have to invent him.” — Voltaire
My mother taught me that we don’t talk religion or politics in polite company. I have written a lot about politics, so I guess I might as well ignore my mother completely and write about religion.
I believe in God. I grew up in a Christian family, in a Christian church, so my ideas about God have been developed through that experience. I grew up in the church where I still attend. For some time now, we begin worship each Sunday with these welcoming words: “Whoever you are, wherever you are on life’s journey, whatever your story or identity, God’s grace is here for you, and so are we.” On the building a sign proclaims, “All are welcome here.”
But I’d like to think that if I came from a nonreligious family, I would be attracted to the Christian God that entered human history as a fragile, weak baby born in a barn to a teenage girl who got pregnant out of wedlock. Jesus was born into a Jewish family in a region occupied by a foreign power.
If people invented God, I doubt we would have imagined Jesus. Probably, we would have invented a superhero arriving on Earth in a spectacular way, like on a bolt of lightning, wearing some outlandish, shiny, tight-fitting costume and having some extraordinary superpower.
But Jesus shows up as tiny baby in a barn with a dirt floor, livestock and hay. He was not born in a palace. His family was not rich, powerful or well connected. He looked just like the rest of us, and his superpowers are wisdom and love.
I doubt that people would have imagined a god that taught us through stories, a god who became like us to help us understand. Of all the Jewish laws, rules and teachings, Jesus said it just came down to three things. He said we should love God, love ourselves and love our neighbors.
The people hanging around the temple tried to trick Jesus right before he offered his summary. Then they asked, “So just who is our neighbor?” Jesus told the story of the good Samaritan. Today, most of us don’t understand that turning the Samaritan into the hero of the story was a radical idea. Samaritans were held in very low regard. They were outsiders with strange customs and would be as welcome at the temple as a skunk at a picnic.
Through his stories and teachings, Jesus said if we really love our neighbor, it will be evident in the way we treat others. We should be kind, forgiving, help those who are hungry, in need of shelter, those needing clothing, those in prison, the widows, the orphans and the migrants. It’s all there in the Bible.
Sadly, some folks take passages from the Bible out of context and use them to justify their own prejudice and bigotry. They act like they have been appointed to judge others and decide that some folks are not worthy of the love and care they need.
In places like Iran and right here in the United States, religious nationalists are pushing to make their personal religious views into state laws, requiring everyone else to abide by their often-distorted notions. In both countries, religious nationalists are working to restrict women’s rights. In Iran, they are giving Islam a bad name. In the U.S., they are giving Christianity a bad name.
But here at Christmas, my enthusiasm for my Christian understanding of God is renewed. I am drawn to a God caring for us so much that God would come to us as a tiny, vulnerable infant.
God became a person so we could better understand God. In doing so, God became vulnerable and experienced everyday stuff like we do. Jesus, Mary and Joseph fled political oppression of King Herod. They were migrant refugees not unlike those trying to cross our southern border.
And might I just give a shout out to Joseph. He was engaged to Mary, and when she told him she was pregnant, he had every reason to doubt her story and to cancel the wedding. But he was willing to stand by his commitment to Mary, and I’m guessing he loved her a lot. He took care of Mary and Jesus and helped keep them safe.
We don’t have to invent a god of love and compassion. God came to us as Jesus, who taught us the importance of justice, forgiveness, loving and caring for each other. I wish you Peace on Earth and Goodwill to ALL.
