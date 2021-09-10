As a male, I spent most of my life detached from the abortion argument. That all changed when I married and had two daughters of my own.
Whether you’re a husband, have a daughter, sister or female friend — in all honesty, regardless of your gender — this issue lies on your doorstep, too. We all understand what abortion means; it’s a dirty and dividing word, a word that’s whispered and makes people look up from whatever they’re doing when they hear it. It’s a word I hope my daughters never have to discuss.
It’s also more than a word; it’s a medical procedure that results in the termination of a potentially viable human being. It’s horrifying to contemplate, but unfortunately most of us can think of a scenario where it’s necessary and we hope that it’s a decision we never have to make.
That’s why abortion should be safe, legal, rare and left as a decision made between a woman, her family and her doctor with all the weight, consideration and compassion that it deserves, for both the born and unborn. Abortion shouldn’t be seen as a form of birth control, and it shouldn’t be used as a weapon or legislative trophy by our politicians.
However, here we are once again with a political party showing that it has been hijacked by the overzealous constituents within its ranks. A political party has once again used extreme legislation as a weapon to poke its thumb in the eye of the minority party and upend “settled law” that was reached through previous negotiation and compromise. The audacity of this roughshod legislation will surely lead us to watch this scab get picked by political fingers each time political powers shift, until the scar it leaves on our ability to reach legislative unity is profound and unconcealable.
Our political system in Washington, D.C., as well as in states and localities has become dysfunctional, with both parties being hijacked by the lunatic fringe of the far right or far left. They’ve fallen under the notion that their political win allows a “winner-takes-all” form of representation and they can pursue vigilante legislation, imposing their Shangri-La of idealism, enabled by the radical bookends of policy.
Much of the views of Americans, from coast to coast, red state to blue state, rural to urban, lie in the fat part of a bell curve. As such, we can (and must) expect to discuss, negotiate and make sound and settled policy on the issues that lie between the 40-yard lines of the playing field.
Is the idea of legislation to placate the few on the extremes, or to be decisions that are born from negotiation, consensus and compromise that satiate the majority? Do we want to embrace radical policy that we revisit over and over, or make rational policy that becomes a steppingstone we can all accept? With such a closely divided country, we’re continually at a stalemate or looking backward at past radical legislation, while the problems and opportunities that lie ahead go untouched and unrealized.
As voters of all colors, beliefs and creed, we need to reject this extreme representation as it ultimately erodes the established soil from under the building blocks of our institutions, laws and social fabric. We need to reject the lunatic fringe and “winner-takes-all” legislation and prevent them from hijacking our policies and ideals. We need to hold our representatives’ feet to the fire, so they represent “the middle majority” and rationally propose, negotiate and ultimately accept sound legislative policy that can serve as the foundation for all.
As a lifelong Republican, I’ll paraphrase Ronald Reagan to say, “I didn’t leave my party, my party left me.” I believe that folks in both parties can identify with that quote. As the far-left cries for defunding the police, the Green New Deal and open borders, those that identify as Democrats in the middle of the curve need to make their voices heard, as well. Those of us from both parties need to reject the policies, candidates and tactics that polarize our communities, derail our Legislature and undermine our foundation.
Before the next election cycle, I’ll contact those who sponsored, co-sponsored or supported the abortion bill. I’ll let them know they’ve “strayed from the herd” that makes up the bulk of my party and countrymen. That they’ve strayed from those of us from both parties who still play in the middle of the field, who are still willing to negotiate, who will still compromise for legislation that might not always be perfect and might have us wanting just a little bit more, but ultimately is something we can all accept and build upon.
Our allegiance to a political party does not need to be “take me as I am,” which encourages us to blindly accept all their policies and tactics. As part of our party affiliation, we need to understand that we steer that ship, and our rudder is our voice, our wallet and our vote.
If the red and blue political ships on our local, state and national waterways are unable to correct their course and sail in the open waters of political sensibility, then they must understand that as voters and helmsman, we again have a choice. We can scuttle the ship, board the other vessel or lay a new keel in the dry dock of democracy.