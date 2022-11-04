It has been over two years since George Floyd died needlessly at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. During that time, a lot of ink has flowed and a great deal of broadcast time has been devoted to the topic of reforming law enforcement.
Advice has been plentiful from both sides of the political aisle. Real experts and self-appointed ones have weighed in with their views on the topic. Cries of “defund the police” have been countered with demands to give the cops more resources to do their difficult jobs.
After all the street theater and political bombast, where do we actually stand today in our generally agreed-upon desires to make policing better and assure that the justice system is, in fact, just? From the viewpoint of someone who has worked within that system for a very long time, I believe that we have come a long way — but have a distance yet to go.
A lot of things have happened to make policing better. Among the police agencies that had not already done so, many more have now banned so-called “choke holds,” warning shots, wild vehicle pursuits after traffic violators and shooting at moving vehicles. Police body cameras, which serve the best interests of officers and citizens alike, are now the norm rather than the exception. Officers are getting more training in working with the emotionally disturbed and mentally ill. More and more cops are buying into the reality that we are guardians, not warriors, who temporarily can morph into the warfighter’s role long enough to defend the flock from the predator.
But challenges remain. Law enforcement agencies big and small struggle to fill their ranks, often due to the venom directed at law enforcement by far-left politicians and a few media allies. Young people simply do not want to enter a career where they may be unfairly vilified for something stupid or even unlawful done by a knucklehead cop 1,000 miles away. Our justice system beyond policing needs work, as well. When district attorneys, judges and mayors in our nation’s bigger cities have declared themselves social justice warriors and done all in their power to keep proven-vicious criminals out of jail, little wonder that violent crime has skyrocketed in these same locales. Some of these same violent offenders left on the streets doubtlessly have contributed to the burgeoning numbers of law enforcement officers killed and assaulted, in Texas and elsewhere.
In sum, in policing we are doing better. But when the leadership of a mega-department anywhere or the boss of some tiny town’s police department has not learned anything from two years of tumult and self-examination, there remains work to be done. And anywhere that a law enforcement CEO has selfishly handed up in the interest of political expediency his or her officers who have done the right thing but been pilloried for it, we have a way to go as ethical police leaders.
We will get there if we stay the course. Those of us serving as your peace officers expect and want you to hold us accountable for what we do and how we do it. We ask that you also hold accountable the misguided district attorneys, judges and parole boards that do everything possible to put dangerous criminals back on the street as soon as possible. Law enforcement is better but can be better still. That means working together as a citizenry and a profession to assure that policing is effective, efficient, compassionate and just. Almost all of us in the business have pledged to do our part.
JERRY GARNER, a 52-year veteran of law enforcement, is chief of the Corinth Police Department.