This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
As voters, we elect the people who represent us. If only that were completely true.
Political gerrymandering, which courts have upheld as legal, allows politicians to pick their voters, in essence seeding districts with voters of like mind and creating safe districts that minimize competition, encourage elected officials to pay less attention to the interests of political minorities and institutionalize gridlock.
It would be exceedingly naive to think that partisanship can be entirely removed from redistricting. A fact of American politics is that the party in power at map-drawing time puts a heavy thumb on the scale. And that’s because the system virtually guarantees that the spoils go to the victors.
It doesn’t have to be that way, which is the key takeaway of the research from Math for Unbiased Maps TX, a group of SMU researchers who studied bias in voting district maps. As Texas prepared for redistricting last year, the group randomly computer-generated 1.5 million possible maps in accordance with redistricting rules and compared those maps to the ones that Texas GOP lawmakers drew.
Their conclusion? It would be difficult to draw more biased maps than the ones the politicians concocted.
The researchers reached out to the Legislature to share their findings but heard mostly crickets and watched as lawmakers adopted partisan maps designed to increase Republican influence in the state. The approved Texas maps reduced the competitiveness of almost 50% of congressional districts in the state, meaning that Republicans can win 50% of the state’s congressional seats with only 42.2% of the state’s votes, the researchers concluded.
District lines are redrawn after each U.S. census to reflect changes in population, and each district is supposed to have about the same number of people, be relatively compact, include people with common interests and give voters an equal voice in picking their representative.
In reality, lawmakers draw boundaries to protect incumbents, maximize the number of districts for the party in power and scatter other voters in ways that minimize their influence. Challengers face an uphill climb in party primaries and general elections, feeding voter apathy and the destructive belief that voting is a waste of time.
We have no doubts that if roles were reversed during the next census that Democrats would be playing the game the same way. Reform has to be bipartisan, and voters must demand it.
The irony is that a poll last year by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found that most Texans oppose gerrymandered maps that give the party in power an unfair advantage and favor an independent commission to draw congressional and state legislative district boundaries. This Editorial Board has long supported efforts to reduce the impact of partisan gerrymandering.
Until pressed by voters to do otherwise, Democrats and Republicans will place their political futures ahead of all else, perpetuating an outsized influence that promotes cram downs over negotiations.
There is no perfect answer, but the SMU research demonstrates that redistricting can be a fairer, more representative process. In fact, it would take great effort to make it less fair than lawmakers did.
But nothing will happen unless voters demand it.