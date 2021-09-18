Now that Denton’s plan to bring RanchLand Foods here in exchange for over $200,000 in economic incentives is as dead as the grassy field that is the Arizona company’s headquarters, it’s time for the hard questions to begin. Denton Record-Chronicle reporters Amber Gaudet and Zaira Perez first detailed in a Sept. 11 article the many red flags missed by the Denton Economic Partnership Board when it unanimously recommended a deal to have the organic meat production company relocate its headquarters from Vernon, Arizona, to the former Miller of Denton building off Interstate 35. Among the highlights of that report:
The CEO of RanchLand Foods, Kenny J. Davis, has been convicted in federal court in connection with a multilevel marketing fraud scheme and served time in prison on that conviction. Further, he has been indicted on separate charges — later dropped — involving a separate questionable venture.
The address Davis listed on his incentives application with the city as being the company’s headquarters — the same address listed with the Arizona Corporation Commission — is for an empty field with no buildings or improved structures registered with the local taxing authority. It is from this address that RanchLand oversaw $11 million in taxable sales, Davis alleged in his application with the city.
This information was obtained through phone calls, public records requests and interviews with involved parties — the same steps you would expect city leaders to take in vetting any proposal that involved hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of taxpayer dollars. But does the city have such a vetting process?
Not really.
Economic Development Director Jessica Rogers says the city relies largely on the safeguards in contracts, rather than independent vetting, to protect taxpayer interests. “Generally, how it [vetting] occurs is through interviews or conversations between staff and the applicant, and if staff feels like the information presented by the applicant is sufficient, we really rely on that contract,” Rogers told Record-Chronicle reporters.
It’s a process far less scrutinizing than say Decatur, the much smaller city 30 miles to the west that also entertained an application for incentives from RanchLand — a process that ended after RanchLand stopped responding to that city’s probing questions.
Decatur has an incentives application form similar to Denton’s that asks about jobs and capital investments a company would bring to the city, along with a history of taxable sales and purchases. But where Denton puts most of its faith in that application and conversations about the benefits to the city, Decatur focuses also on the reputation and standing of the company seeking incentives.
“We do a lot of research on these companies — you’re wanting to see if the company [has] been a good corporate citizen at their current location, have they executed economic development agreements in other communities in the past,” Decatur Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Kevin Holzbog told Record-Chronicle reporters in a Sept. 16 article. “We had a lot of questions for him [Davis] regarding their project, but we never had an incentive agreement together, so it doesn’t look like the conversation ever traveled that far.”
Such research and inquiry should have been similarly applied in Denton, but if you ask those leading the city’s economic development efforts, the system worked since no taxpayer money was paid out, with RanchLand not yet meeting various benchmarks laid out in the city contract.
But those leaders miss the point, in that while no taxpayer money was paid by the city to RanchLand, taxpayers still lost money because of the city’s irresponsibility.
Taxpayers such as Nick Zala, co-owner of the building that was to have served as RanchLand’s Denton headquarters, who was left holding the bag along with other vendors after Ranchland skipped town with numerous bills unpaid.
Taxpayers such as Charles Goodwin, a former executive with RanchLand, who was hired along with others at RanchLand’s Denton location but is still owed thousands of dollars in unpaid salary.
Because there’s a certain assurance that comes with the city of Denton’s seal of approval, these taxpayers probably never dreamed they might be snookered by agreeing to do business with RanchLand Foods. This was, after all, a company not just publicly endorsed but publicly praised as “the ideal type of company” for Denton, as stated by Cory Lacy, vice president of economic development for the Economic Development Partnership, in a news release now removed from the partnership’s website.
How could city leaders have been so mistaken in allowing the RanchLand Foods proposal to move forward? And how can taxpayers be assured that such mistakes will not be repeated?
These are the hard questions those responsible for the RanchLand Foods deal should answer first — answers owed to those taxpayers now left worse off as a result.