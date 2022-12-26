This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Memo to winter air travelers: It’s OK to pack your carry-on bags with scarves and mittens, but please leave your handguns at home.
Apparently a reminder is necessary.
The Transportation Security Administration recently reported that 6,301 firearms have already been confiscated at U.S. airport checkpoints this year, surpassing the 5,972 collected in all of 2021. Nearly 90% of them were loaded. Loaded.
More alarming, the number of guns found in carry-on bags at DFW International Airport, the second-busiest airport in the country, is also up, and much faster than at the 5% rate nationally.
The TSA won’t release its full airport-by-airport report until next month, but agents at DFW confiscated a shocking 376 guns so far in 2022, TSA spokesman David Fitz told us. At least one a day.
That’s an 18% spike from the 317 detected in all of 2021. And that means DFW has a firm grip on its second-place spot in this dismal ranking; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is still first with 442 firearm “captures” so far this year, Fitz said.
The TSA has said previously that many travelers caught with guns in their carry-ons report they forget they were there, as if it’s of some comfort that these careless travelers meant no harm.
But that’s not reassuring; it’s even more troubling. Responsible gun ownership means that you are always aware of where your gun is at all times, not that you forgot it was loaded and tucked inside your socks or sweatshirt. The fact that the TSA is finding so many guns, most of them loaded, possibly being transported at 30,000 feet, intentionally or unintentionally, should alarm us all.
If one must travel with a firearm, federal law requires that it be properly stored in a locked case in a checked bag, and that it be declared to the airline.
In an effort to curb this problem, the TSA announced last week that it is raising the maximum fine for people caught with firearms at checkpoints from $13,910 to $14,950. Some lawmakers and airport officials had been lobbying for this move. We support these higher fines, and urge their strict enforcement.
With more than 4 million travelers flying in and out of DFW Airport this holiday season, likely amid frustrating winter weather delays, TSA agents and passengers alike shouldn’t have to worry about additional checkpoint hold-ups because a careless gun owner stuck their weapon in a carry-on bag. And no one should have to wonder if the person sitting next to him is packing a pistol.
So go ahead and pack your fruitcake, but think twice about that Glock. It could and should cost you.
