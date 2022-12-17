DRC_Keyboard

Has Silent Night surrendered to Silent Christmas? Some stores and restaurants play traditional Christmas music, but thus far, not even one employee has volunteered, “Merry Christmas!” Sadly, the few whom I have greeted in the traditional manner respond with “poker faces.” Have they forgotten goodwill — or been ordered to exhibit indifference? Progressives may have canceled yet another link to traditions enhancing our humanity.

The foundational Christmas story involves an unmarried pregnant teenager who gives birth in a stable while journeying to obey an oppressive government. Nineteenth-century authors Charles Dickens, Washington Irving and Anthony Trollope crafted tales in which characters meet their true selves: virtue and vice commingle, confirming that reality is not whimsically made up, but discovered, especially through the responses of other characters. Ebenezer Scrooge retorts to his nephew’s greeting, “Bah? Humbug!” Imprisoned in his own rationalizing, he clings to misery under the guise of self-efficiency for seven years.

LEWIS TOLAND, a Denton resident, is a member of the West Texas Historical Association.

