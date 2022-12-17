Has Silent Night surrendered to Silent Christmas? Some stores and restaurants play traditional Christmas music, but thus far, not even one employee has volunteered, “Merry Christmas!” Sadly, the few whom I have greeted in the traditional manner respond with “poker faces.” Have they forgotten goodwill — or been ordered to exhibit indifference? Progressives may have canceled yet another link to traditions enhancing our humanity.
The foundational Christmas story involves an unmarried pregnant teenager who gives birth in a stable while journeying to obey an oppressive government. Nineteenth-century authors Charles Dickens, Washington Irving and Anthony Trollope crafted tales in which characters meet their true selves: virtue and vice commingle, confirming that reality is not whimsically made up, but discovered, especially through the responses of other characters. Ebenezer Scrooge retorts to his nephew’s greeting, “Bah? Humbug!” Imprisoned in his own rationalizing, he clings to misery under the guise of self-efficiency for seven years.
As predicted by Jacob Marley’s tormented ghost, three spirits refresh Ebenezer’s memories of lost friendships, confirm his self-imposed alienation, and warn of reaping what he has sown: forgotten under a gravestone. Only supernatural intervention can rescue and transform him. The prospect of punishment converts him. This tale summarizes the plight of proud humans who deny transcendence. Either film version of A Christmas Carol, Alastair Sim (1951) or George C. Scott (1984), invigorates Scrooge as a mirror in which to contemplate ourselves, especially youngsters devoted to digital gadgetry.
After the carnage of World War II, Hollywood noted the hunger for transforming stories, especially Christmas films. Wondering whether he could still direct films as compelling as Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), Frank Capra presents a frantic Everyman in It’s a Wonderful Life (1947). George Bailey, distraught over unexpected bankruptcy, prepares to kill himself until Angel Second Class Clarence appears to answer prayers and grants his wish to discover whether his mundane life really mattered by revealing Pottersville instead of Bedford Falls. As the film closes, neighbors donate money and thank George for his generosity. Unlike Scrooge, what he sows blesses others, contrasting to our pervasive politicization of culture, especially rejecting Judeo-Christian traditions.
Another memorable tale, Miracle on 34th Street, also came to the screen in 1947. When Doris Walker (Maureen O’Hara) needs to replace a drunken Santa Claus for the Macy’s Parade, who should volunteer but Kris Kringle? He challenges little Susan Walker (a very young Natalie Wood) to balance her rationalistic scorn toward Christmas, most notably by speaking Danish to an orphan from Denmark. Kris Kringle not only reclaims Susan from sterile rationality to fertile imagination, but he persuades Mr. Macy and Mr. Gimble to value customers’ gratitude above advertising and sales pressure. This tale further exposes the intrusive ego of the self-deluded psychological expert, Mr. Sawyer, who foreshadows contemporary public health “experts” who presume their infallibility.
This season invites us to recover these tales clarifying our need for humility, self-denial and generosity. After months of political and cultural turmoil, returning to the old paths of Christmas greetings, carols and films clarifies an individual’s identity and purpose as three Ghosts of Christmas, Clarence or Kris Kringle do to reprove self-absorption, boredom and presumption. Who knows? A hearty “Merry Christmas” might invite the recipient to wonder whether cheer should be private.
LEWIS TOLAND, a Denton resident, is a member of the West Texas Historical Association.