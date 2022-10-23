The first thing Millersville University political science professor G. Terry Madonna admits he does every morning (sometimes before he even leaves his bed) is to check the averages on RealClearPolitics to see where the races stand — not just in his home state of Pennsylvania, but also across the country.

“When I tell people that in speeches, some people laugh,” he said, but for those who don’t, he suspects they are doing the same thing.

SALENA ZITO joined the Washington Examiner in 2016 as a Pittsburgh-based columnist and reporter and is also a columnist at the New York Post. She is the author of “The Great Revolt.”

Tags

Recommended for you