Have you noticed how many people continue to go out instead of stay at home? And not for a jog or a walk in the park either. They go to work at all sorts of nonessential jobs and risk not only getting and spreading the coronavirus but possible legal problems as well.
And have you also noticed the great number of people rushing out to shop? The parking lots at the grocery stores and Walmarts are the fullest anyone can remember. All of this while we are under orders to “stay at home.”
Ever wonder what makes people do that? What makes people throw caution to the wind, risk getting a torturing disease and possibly dying, just to earn a little extra cash and then go spend it. Essentially, many of the businesses that continue to stay open are difficult to describe as “essential.” And most of the things I have seen people carry out of the stores are more amenities than necessities.
Are they acting like spoiled adolescents with an exaggerated sense of entitlement?
Not really. It is a great American tradition when if someone tells you that you cannot do something, you are going to go out of your way to do it. Especially if there is little risk involved. But this custom is dicey. There is great risk involved here. And the folks going to work and our neighbors going to shop already know this in their heart of hearts. Lack of information is hardly ever the reason for a poor decision.
Most likely it is what psychologists call the Positive Bias. This is the belief that “It won’t happen to me.” The certainty that we will be the last person standing at the end of the movie. Most folks who go out to work in nonessential places, or who shop several times a week, are convinced they will still be around in a few months when all this pandemic stuff is over.
And an elaboration of the Positive Bias is what I call the Dog Fleas Persuasion. This is the belief that my dog does not have fleas but everyone else’s dogs do. Realistically, they can’t all be right. Or maybe they can; I am not a dog expert, but I know some things about people. And from the behavior that I have seen at the supermarket, everyone believes they do not have COVID-19, but everyone else does.
There is no problem with everyone believing that they are the hero of the movie and that they will survive the pandemic. The problem is that, since they are certain they don’t have it, they don’t take precautions and, as a result, may be spreading it around.
I am not a medical professional, but from what I read in the Denton Record-Chronicle, I learned that people with very mild symptoms, who will eventually overcome it on their own, can still contaminate everyone who comes near them. And some of the good people they contaminate are old and weak and will not be able to overcome it. And this vicious cycle starts with the Positive Bias, because they swear that it could not possibly happen to them.
Folks, one of the main reasons our government representatives have instructed us to stay at home is not to keep us from getting the coronavirus but to keep us from giving it to others.
Like it or not, we are all potential carriers.