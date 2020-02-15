“Is it true that Americans live with animals?” the young Guatemalan woman asked me as we loaded supplies onto the truck used by the missionaries. This was a couple of years ago.
“No! Of course not,” I said. “Americans are very clean people.” When I volunteered to translate for a team of doctors and nurses on a mission trip, I did not realize that, because they could have casual conversations with me, the locals would quiz me almost daily about our American life.
“Then Americans don’t have dogs living inside their houses?”
“Erm, well, yeah, but you gotta understand that our dogs are very clean,” I said awkwardly.
“Oh, then they don’t lick themselves in the —”
“Yes,” I interrupted, “but, well, they’re like a member of the family.”
“Then your dogs don’t engage in sex in public or in front of children?”
“Well, yes, but …”
“And they don’t have fleas?”
“Oh, now every dog owner in my neighborhood swears that their dog has no fleas.”
“But everyone else’s dogs do?”
I was beginning to get a little irritated with this Mayan woman who seemed to spend too much time listening to gossip about our American life.
“Well, you see,” I said, “our dogs are special. They, ah, well … They are registered. They have papers!”
“And since they are so special, they won’t try to eat a baby’s dirty diapers?”
“They’re dogs! What do you expect!”
“But they live inside your houses. Here in Guatemala, we keep the animals outside, and only people are allowed inside. Our homes are very clean.”
I stopped loading supplies and looked at her. She looked like all the other typical Mayan women: about 4½ feet tall, no waistline, broad shoulders, brown skin and black hair with eyes so dark one could get lost in them. Like all people in Central and South America, she was fascinated by the lifestyle of Americans. She saw things in the movies that she will probably never see in real life.
And all these things are somewhere in America. So she wanted to know if it’s true. Do people really live like that?
But some of her questions, like the questions of other Guatemalans, are hard to explain. Like, do we really have diet dog food? And scented toilet paper? Is it true that our standard house has three bedrooms, but we still don’t have enough room for all our stuff? And our pickup trucks are so big they don’t fit in the garage? Maybe you could do a better job at explaining things than I did.
Yes, we treat our dogs different here than they do in Guatemala, or in nearly all other countries. We believe that we treat dogs the “right” way and they don’t. They believe the opposite.
There is nothing wrong with either of us doing things the way we like. The problem comes when we decide that others are “wrong” because they don’t do things our way. They are not wrong; they are just different. This applies in many areas, yeah?
Finally, I just settled the whole matter by saying, “Look, where did you get your information? Because that sounds like fake news.”