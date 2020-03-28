I had a vision of our elected national leaders working together to get us through this pandemic. I saw President Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi standing on the same platform (six feet apart) with Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer standing beside them, all of them proclaiming that they were putting aside party politics and working together for the benefit of the American people, then each of them bumping elbows with all three of the others instead of shaking hands. Wouldn’t that be something?
Instead, what we have is more of the same: the president blaming the media, the Democrats refusing to pass a coronavirus rescue bill, the Republicans watching out for the wealthy business owners, and state governors being told by the White House not to expect any help.
Sometimes they act like an angry couple going through a divorce, where they can’t say anything nice to or about each other. Meanwhile, the children of the failed marriage, in this case the people of our great country, are the ones who get hurt the most.
Maybe they just don’t know how to get along with people who think differently or disagree with them. Well, I have a suggestion for them. They can come to Denton for a wonderful object lesson on how to be kind and get along with people of all stripes and learn some things they can say to each other.
All they need do is come to Nette Schultz Park, off Mistywood Lane, and walk around the esplanade for inspiration. Some parents and their children, God bless them, took colorful chalk and wrote messages of encouragement, hope, joy and peace right there on the sidewalk. Honestly, you have just got to come and see for yourself. Here’s some of the things they wrote:
“Humans rock”
“You are a gem”
“We love Denton”
“It takes a forest”
“Look up, down and all around … it’s beautiful”
“Idiot’s Hill Love”
“We’re all in this together”
And my personal favorite:
“Always be a kid”
Isn’t that beautiful? No one paid them to do that. I believe they just did it for the sure joy of it and to encourage their fellow humans. As a result of most parents not going to work, families have been out walking a lot more. Well, maybe it would be a good time for all of us to do something nice for everyone else, like write words of encouragement in chalk on the sidewalk.
Why not come to Nette Schultz Park and write a message of encouragement for the whole world? And if we are all kind to everyone else, who knows what could happen.
Maybe our leaders in Washington would learn how to lead.