Sometimes we forget that as recently as a hundred years ago, most of the people in Texas could not read or write. There were but a few one-room schools here and there with many miles between them. As a result, people had to compensate.
An elderly man once told me, “I can’t read writing, but I can read pictures.” He explained that he could study the pictures that often accompany writing and he could usually figure out what was said in writing from the pictures. If you study your family tree, I bet you will find at least one of your relatives in pioneer Texas who could not read and write. But could read pictures.
My mama was one of those people. She taught herself to read and write using the Bible. But that was when she was in her 50s. Prior to that, she studied pictures.
For example, when she sent me to buy flour for the family tortillas, she told me to get Harina del Viejo, or the Old Man Flour. I realized that she preferred Pioneer Flour because there was a picture of a pioneer man on the front of the 25-pound sack, complete with a long gray beard that would be much in style these days. Like many pioneer Texans, she could only study the picture of the old man, and to her the name was the Old Man Flour.
And there was no end to the creativity of our forebears here in Texas. On one occasion, Mama looked at a box of vanilla wafers, and there was a picture of banana pudding on the box. They still have those boxes today. She studied the picture and got an idea for an original dessert.
Mama took a couple of bananas, sliced them, put them in a bowl, and filled the bowl with milk enough to cover the bananas. She then put vanilla wafers on top. Would you believe it, it turned out to be a great dessert? Try it!
Just place banana slices in milk and put vanilla wafers on top. As the wafers get soaked in milk they dissolve, and the milk gets thick with vanilla wafer bits. I still eat it to this day. And this original invention looks a lot like the pictures on the box of vanilla wafers.
The point is that my Mama wanted to find a way that her kids would not be affected by her inability to read. She wanted us to have the same as everyone else in our neighborhood. And I truly believe that the pioneer men and women in Texas, even as recently as a hundred years ago, worked long and hard and studied as best they could to provide for their families.
My history teacher, Mr. Schrader at Burbank High School in San Antonio, told us that in pioneer Texas, “Life was short and full of blisters.” Yes, it was. And to me, it was also full of love for their families.