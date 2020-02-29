Have you seen some of the signs in the neighborhood that say “Hate has no home here” in English, Spanish and Arabic? I think it is a great idea to designate your home as a place where love instead of hate is the rule. And if it makes you feel good to put one of those signs in your front yard, then for goodness’ sake, do it.
But if you think this action is going to help put an end to hatred, even inside your own home, you may have to reconsider. Putting up signs in yards does very little to put an end to anger and hatred. In some ways, it could be like putting a chip on your shoulder, saying, “So there!” to people who disagree with you. This is certainly no way to help people feel loved or cared for.
But I know a better way: Pay for a stranger’s meal and don’t let them know you did it.
Here’s the scoop. You go to one of your favorite restaurants where waitresses come to your table and serve you. While you eat your meal, you look around the restaurant and pick out someone that looks, well, like you want to pay for their meal. Not because they cannot afford it. Not because they look sad and depressed. Not because they are beautiful. Not because they look like they voted for your political candidate. And certainly not because hate has no home in your house. But for no other reason than you just feel like showing love for fellow human beings.
Then you call the waitress over and have her join you in the plan. This part is very important. The waitress needs to agree not to tell that you paid for their meal. Then she can bring you their bill, and you pay it. Don’t forget to add the tip.
Afterwards you either finish your meal and leave the restaurant or make dead certain that you do not look at those folks again. Most likely when they find out their meal is already paid, they will be very surprised, look around the restaurant and wonder who in the world did this. But the waitress has agreed not to tell, so she won’t. Most likely you will already be gone or so involved in your book or conversation that you do not even look in their direction. It is important that you not do anything that will give you away. If they find out it was you, then it spoils it. It needs to come from a stranger.
What this does is make someone feel the lack of hatred in the world. Instead it makes someone feel the love when a total stranger — and they will never know who it was — pays for their meal. And this will be much more effective than putting up a sign on your front lawn that most people see as political anyway.
Because when people perform an act of kindness for a total stranger, I believe we light a tiny little candle in an otherwise cold darkness of anger, pollution, hatred, envy and name-calling that we have recently created in our nation. And what could be wrong with that?