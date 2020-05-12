Because we were migrant workers while I was growing up, my family moved several times a year. But no matter where we went, even if we were going to stay only a few weeks, Mama always planted flowers near the house.
She did not plant veggies or grass or trees. She wanted flowers. Keep in mind that she had little free time for a garden. She worked about 10 hours in the fields along with the rest of the family, but besides field work she also cooked three meals a day, washed clothes by hand on an old washboard, and played doctor to anyone who had an ache or pain. But her love of flowers was so great that she just had to have a touch of softness and beauty in her day — and flowers gave it to her.
Usually, the garden was small. Most times it was only a rusty old washtub that she filled with dirt and planted with seeds. She often had to build a fence of sorts around her tiny spot of beauty because the chickens would eat the seeds or dig up the flowers to eat the roots. Usually the fence was rusty old chicken wire that she got from the farmers, but it kept the chickens out. You should have seen it: a battered old tin washtub surrounded by rusty chicken wire with beautiful flowers growing in the midst.
You would think working on her knees in the dirt of various fields of green beans, corn, beets or radishes would make her tired of digging. But she loved her beautiful flowers so much that she did not mind. She knew all the names of the flowers she planted, which ones to plant next to which to enhance the colors, and how much water each needed.
Keep in mind Mama could not read or write. To this day I have no idea how she learned all that she did. Mama would send my brother Richard to the farmer’s house for a bucket of water; then she would fill her cupped hand from the bucket and gently sprinkle water over her flowers, looking tenderly at each one in turn to see how it fared.
Among Hispanic Catholics, it is traditional to wear a carnation to Mass on Mother’s Day. Red if your mother is living; white if your mother is deceased. Every Mother’s Day, Mama gave all of us a red carnation from her garden to wear to church while she wore the only white one. Her own mother died when Mama was 10 years old.
Her mom, Hilaria Vasquez, was buried somewhere in the backwoods of Hays County, southwest of Austin, because in South Texas, Hispanics were not buried in white cemeteries. All her life, Mama remembered her on Mother’s Day and told us what a wonderful woman Hilaria was.
If you wore a white carnation on Sunday, I hope you took some time to tell your family what a wonderful woman your mother was. I'm sure there is lots to tell.
And if you’re one of the very lucky ones who still has your mother, or the mother of your children, I hope you told her what a wonderful mother she is. And gave her some flowers.