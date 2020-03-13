Since March is Texas Independence month, it seems appropriate to again discuss the famous Battle of the Alamo. I recently found out that it is possible my great- (x5) grandfather was there. But he was on the side that won. He was the grandfather of Amadeo Valdez, the father of Amado, the father of Martin, the father of Plinio, who was my father. This prompted me to do some heavy research. Here is what I learned.
Santa Anna started out from Mexico with about 200 soldiers. They were infantry, so they walked, while the general rode his horse. It’s about 850 miles from Mexico City to San Antonio, and I can tell you from experience that a company of soldiers can march about 25 miles a day. That means that it would take a little over a month of long, hard marches across rough terrain.
Because Gen. Santa Anna was unsure of what awaited him when he got to the Alamo, he decided to conscript young men along the way (that’s where my great-grandpa comes in). These young men were forced at gunpoint to join the army. So they got their machetes and clubs and a few bird rifles and joined the march. They were mostly goat herders and farmers who knew nothing about military tactics.
The winter of 1835-36 was especially cold in Texas with snow all the way down to Laredo. The soldiers suffered from the cold and lack of food, so a few tried to desert. They were not allowed. Thus, by the time they got to San Antonio, they had the original 200 or so soldiers with uniforms and rifles and the rest (estimates range from 400 to 4,000) were farmers and goat herders with clubs and a few rifles.
The only military maneuver available to these “soldiers” was frontal assault, so Gen. Santa Anna decided that’s what they would do. However, he had very few lead balls to give the men with rifles, so they were each given one lead ball and told to use it well. The rest were told to use their clubs and machetes. There is no doubt in my mind that the men inside the Alamo were heroes of Texas liberty, but they had plenty of lead balls, gun powder, shot for their cannons and food. Plus, they were hiding behind a wall while the goat herders had to charge from tree to tree.
When the battle was over, and our Texas heroes were defeated, Gen. Santa Anna sauntered into the Alamo grounds and asked, “Are there any Negro slaves here?”
He was told yes, Col. Travis had a slave named Joe, and he was brought before the general. Joe no doubt was scared, but the general told him, “You are now a free man.” So as we think about the Battle of the Alamo, it is important to remember that the Texans were fighting for their right to own slaves, and the Mexicans were fighting to end slavery.
Maybe all those people who want to either tear down or remove the Confederate soldier at the Courthouse-on-the-Square will want to tear down the Alamo next. Because the Battle of the Alamo was the original and the biggest battle for the right to own slaves in Texas. By the way, I got all this information from the Denton Public Library, where you are welcome to research it for yourself.