This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
People across the country are rightly reacting with disgust to the video of a Pflugerville ISD teacher calmly telling his students that he is “ethnocentric.”
The teacher, who is white, was caught on a phone camera addressing his young students as if he were sharing some deep and important truth.
“Deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric,” the teacher said in front of students at Bohls Middle School. “Which means I think my race is the superior one.”
Everyone does, he said. But see, he’s just the one with the guts to admit it. “I think everybody is a racist at that level,” he said.
To their credit, his students, children though they are, saw straight through this racist nonsense and rejected it flatly.
“So white is better than all?” one asked.
“I’m not a racist, though. I like all kinds,” another said.
“So you are saying you are racist,” one said.
And finally, one student chimed: “I don’t think I’ve got respect for him no more.”
Thank goodness for the children in that classroom. Because they are the ones who spoke truth.
The teacher has resigned. Firing would have been better, because if you are teaching racist poison, you’ve got to go.
In an interesting twist, it appears the teacher may well have been in violation of state law, assuming what the video shows is the whole story.
Last year, in a bill targeting the teaching of critical race theory in Texas public schools, the Legislature outlawed teaching that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” or that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
The law’s language harks to the Enlightenment ideal of the natural equality of all human beings, regardless of race or sex.
That’s to the good. It’s also critical that the history of this nation’s struggle with racism and oppression be taught in full as a remedy to the sort of insidious ideas that this teacher expressed. The original version of the critical race theory law included a long list of texts about our nation’s history that would be valuable to students.
Those titles were stripped from a superseding version, in part to prevent the Legislature from too directly assigning curriculum.
But what happened in Pflugerville is a reminder that the fight against racism is never really won. It must be reinvigorated through the teaching of history and the recognition of the best ideals of our founding.
Thankfully, we know something important about our kids in Pflugerville. Someone is teaching them well, because they are wise beyond their years.