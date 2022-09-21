The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the praise pouring in from almost all quarters for her 70 years of service make a powerful case, even for small-r republican and small-d democratic Americans, for the institution of constitutional monarchy. There is much to be said for having a head of state who is politically neutral, culturally traditional, but open to popular innovation, personally embodying the traditional strengths of a nation.

Such a monarch does not govern in the sense of making policy. But in exercising her prerogatives, as described by the Victorian-era journalist Walter Bagehot, to be consulted, to encourage and warn, she holds elected heads of government accountable under cover of confidentiality.

MICHAEL BARONE is the senior political analyst for the Washington Examiner, a resident fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute and the longtime co-author of The Almanac of American Politics.

