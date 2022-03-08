“Where do we go from here? Chaos or community?” — Marin Luther King, Jr. 1967
The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin is gut-wrenching to watch. Without provocation, the evil empire that Ronald Reagan called out in the 1980s has resurfaced in all of its disdain for human rights and the value of a sovereign democracy.
Kudos to President Joe Biden for bringing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization back to its post-World War II strength.
We can only be thankful that his predecessor wasn’t in office. That would have had no chance of success under a man-child who continues to fawn over the despots like Putin. We can only hope now that NATO’s resurgence will be sufficient in abating any future ambitions the Russian dictator has.
None of us want to find ourselves in yet another land war that could drag out for years, especially with a country that possess nuclear armaments and is controlled by a power-hungry oligarch that has apparently become mentally unstable. But we need to brace ourselves for the worst.
Though we are not obligated to defend Ukraine as a NATO member, the 1994 Budapest memo that Russia signed onto could give the U.S. and the U.K. some legitimacy do something militarily. A crushing defeat of Ukraine by Putin could empower him to extend his reach into neighboring Baltic states who are members of the NATO Alliance.
Putin and his Russian, oil-rich oligarch buddies have invested deeply in subverting advocates of free speech and competitive market capitalism. Russia today is not a communist dictatorship as it was prior to its downfall in late 1988. Under Putin, it has become a kleptocracy that embraces the worst self-serving elements of capitalism, benefitting a small elite and headed by the former KGB agent.
Right-wing nationalism has expanded over the last two decades in Europe and South America and is knocking on America’s doorstep. To those who think we can’t be overrun by a despot from outside our borders, I would say you’re looking in the wrong direction.
Autocrats evolve from within a country’s own borders with so-called patriots beating the drums that disparage all things not germane to perceived traditional culture. In this country, the sophistry of white nationalists scapegoats all ethnic groups as the source of what supposedly ails us, while ignoring white America’s history of Native American genocide and introducing long-suffering racism through the institution of slavery.
Do not be deceived. The autocrats are here and are active in undermining our constitutional democracy by voter suppression legislation and attacking anyone who supports an open, honest dialogue about race and gender equality. We become easy prey for autocratic proponents who exploit our biases and patriotism while concealing dark and nefarious agendas.
Division and chaos are their tools, and when they’ve achieved this, they brashly claim that only they can fix things. The shallow credo that exhorts a return to a better time appeals to people who are often ignorant of history or fearful of the social changes that evolve within a free society. Freedom then doesn’t have the appeal they want for themselves and become eager to attach themselves to those autocrats who will repress the urge for change that they don’t share.
When clear evidence shows that our constitutional democracy is being threatened by the loud but small group of cretans who share the values of a Putin or white supremacists, it becomes a greater struggle to overcome this serious challenge when half the population appears unwilling to call out those who have abandoned the better angels of our nature.
Authoritarianism and its ugly cousin, nationalism, are false flags as a solution to making us a better people. They are the polar opposite of what the Founding Fathers had aspirations for this country, despite their faults with slavery and universal voting rights. They gave us the Constitution and its rule of law to keep the kleptocrats and autocrats at bay, knowing that democracies are only as strong as a well-informed, unified people that would put inclusiveness over exclusiveness and make community the bulwark that fends off the Putins of this world and their self-serving ambitions.