It isn’t anything new: thousands of immigrants at our borders. It has been a problem for every president all the way back to Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s. Many politicians have campaigned on the issue; none have resolved it. Now it’s back again.
Many have tried to fix our broken immigration issues. President Ronald Reagan granted amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants. President Harry Truman started the bracero program, which allowed millions of Mexican men to come to the U.S. to work on short-term labor contracts. President Donald Trump thought a wall would stop them. It would if people swam across the river. But that only happens in the movies.
Fact is that no one, whether Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative, has been able to stanch the flow of immigrants crossing into our country every day. And now the problem is back.
Maybe it would help you to know that we are not the only country with immigration problems. It’s also true of Spain, Italy, Sweden, China, Greece and even Costa Rica. All over the world, people flee poor countries for rich countries. And people leave countries that have no police protection, health care, education or jobs. They flee poverty, hunger and violence. Who can blame them?
Most immigrants are usually poor, illiterate, sick and hungry; and they come looking for work. This, by the way, was also true of the European immigrants who came to our country in the early 1900s. The only difference between the European and Latin American immigrants is the color of their skin. You don’t really believe that the immigrants of a hundred years ago were more honest and hardworking because they were European, do you?
What’s that you say? Oh! They came here legally, so that makes them better. Did you think that the thousands of immigrants at the border this week seek illegal entry? Is that what they tell the officer at the international bridge? I want to come in illegally?
The fact remains that most of those thousands seek legal entry. That is why our immigration courts are backed up until sometime in the next decade. That is why the Border Patrol gives them shelter and assistance. If they were illegal, they would get shipped back.
I have pondered this problem for a long time and know a thing or two about it. For instance, it’s only a problem on our southern border. It’s not a problem at the Canadian border. It is also not a problem in New York, Miami, San Francisco or other major ports of entry. At our southern borders are mostly Latin Americans. Does that make us look prejudiced to you?
Do I have a solution? If I did, I would run for office. The only solution I have been able to reach is that we temporarily close our borders. Just for a year or two while we play catch-up in our immigration courts. Then when we catch up, we open the borders again.
But my solution would close our doors to European immigrants as well as Latin American. And we have never done that, have we? White Europeans have always been welcome in our country. We mostly want to close the border to Latin America. Thus, our biggest problem is that we want to allow some to come in, but not others.
That may be why we cannot fix our immigration problems. What do you think?