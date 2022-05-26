This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
There are today 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde, their bodies shattered by bullets fired into them from an AR-15-style rifle purchased by an 18-year-old murderer who had no difficulty whatsoever acquiring the arsenal he needed to destroy so many lives.
Our state’s political leaders speak from a worn script when it comes to these events. From Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, we get empty messages that amount to “do anything but focus on the easy access to guns.” A news conference Wednesday added little of substance except to reveal that when confronted directly, GOP leaders would rather silence the opposition than honestly engage the question.
Most Americans, and many Second Amendment advocates, support increased regulation on gun, ammunition and magazine purchases.
The argument that greater regulation won’t prevent mass shootings is spurious. And it is possible to pass additional gun regulation and also address lack of mental health care and provide greater security within schools.
With that, we are listing here some basic laws that we believe most people would and should support. None of these represents an infringement on the Second Amendment. The founders plainly envisioned regulation as part of American gun ownership. In Texas, our politicians seem to have forgotten that plain constitutional truth.
Pass bipartisan House Resolution 8, establishing federal background check requirements for firearm transfers between private parties. Under current law, background checks are required only for transactions involving licensed gun dealers, but not for hobbyists or others transferring guns to strangers in one-off sales. The bill passed the House with a handful of Republican votes last year, but GOP senators refuse to advance it into law.
In the absence of federal universal background checks, require background checks for stranger-to-stranger gun sales at the state level. In 2019, after mass shootings in Santa Fe and Sutherland Springs, Patrick said he would “take an arrow” from the National Rifle Association to close a background check loophole in private gun sales. He backed down almost immediately.
Raise the age to purchase firearms to 21. In Uvalde and Buffalo, to name just two of the most recent devastating mass shootings, the killers were 18 and had recently purchased their weapons.
Restore a federal waiting period for purchasing a firearm.
End permitless and open-carry laws in Texas. Abbott, Patrick and Paxton brag about Texas’ lax laws around guns. The culture of brandishing guns that they have codified cuts against a long tradition of treating weapons respectfully in public and avoiding displaying firearms. Training and permitting should be required for gun ownership.
Pass statewide red-flag laws. If a national law isn’t passed, Texas should adopt its own, a plan Abbott at least entertained after the 2018 murders of eight children and two teachers at Santa Fe High School. Abbott’s 43-page “School and Firearm Safety” document offered the brief promise that common sense might get a toehold in Texas’ gun debate. It did not. Abbott backed away from any additional regulation.
In the coming days, expect to hear plenty of false statements about how none of these laws would be effective in preventing mass shootings. Expect to hear broken logic that concludes that if a law doesn’t prevent all such killings, it is not a worthy law.
Every attempt will be made to protect the current system that the Uvalde murderer took advantage of as he plotted to kill children. All he needed was the money.
We cannot accept that as a society. We must push back and demand reform. We owe that to the children whose lives were lost while our politicians celebrated guns, guns, guns.