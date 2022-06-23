This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
President Joe Biden is leaning toward suspending the federal gasoline tax to ease consumer pain at the pump. He shouldn’t.
A gasoline tax holiday is the type of political gimmick that gains momentum when economic pain for consumers creates political pain for politicians in an election year. Congressional elections, and even the presidency, have turned on whom voters blame for rising gas prices. And Biden is far from oblivious of that history.
The perception of action isn’t the same as effective action. Energy markets are in turmoil for myriad reasons, including years of low prices that discouraged energy exploration, some ill-conceived federal policies, the impact of reduced demand during the pandemic, the curtailment of Russian oil from worldwide markets and Saudi Arabia essentially holding the line on production. Suspending the gas tax isn’t going to mute inflation any more than the administration’s earlier decision to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The federal gasoline tax has been at 18.4 cents per gallon of gasoline since the 1990s and is the principal source of revenue for highway construction and other transportation-related improvements. A gas tax holiday would put a hole in highway funding and do little to bring down gas prices, which had been rising slowly since last year and more than doubled in recent months.
When gas prices began rising earlier this year, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget noted that suspending the tax could slice $20 billion — or roughly half of the total annual revenue projected — from the Highway Trust Fund this year. Even if the federal government transferred dollars from general revenue into the trust fund, the process would amount to a shell game. Plus, the Tax Foundation earlier this year warned that reducing or eliminating the gas tax could act as a fiscal stimulus, which could work against the Federal Reserve’s rate hike strategy to curb inflation without sending the economy into a recession.
The Biden administration would be wise not to compound a difficult economic moment with a plan that would embrace political optics over the supply-and-demand imbalances that must be worked through. A gallon of regular gas costs just under $5 in the U.S. That is still considerably higher than a year ago, but it represents the first decline of the weekly national average in nine weeks. Another promising sign is that U.S. oil production is at its highest level in two years and near pre-pandemic levels.
It remains to be seen whether the Fed can control rising prices now that inflation is built into consumer and business expectations. In the late 1960s, inflation morphed into a period of stagnant wages and rising prices that didn’t abate until the early 1980s.
Expensive gasoline is an economic problem that was years in the making. Suspending the federal gasoline tax would signal that Biden just doesn’t get it.