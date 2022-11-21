This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
President Joe Biden has had his share of bad moments, from the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan to his persistent efforts to ladle yet more debt on a nation drowning in government money.
But his latest action around the brutal and shocking murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is shameful and threatens to weaken our nation before tyrants and despots.
The president’s unwise decision to back legal immunity for Saudi Arabia’s autocratic leader Mohammed bin Salman is stunning. There is little serious doubt that the Saudi crown prince and prime minister was involved in ordering Khashoggi’s murder in Turkey.
The journalist and dissident entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. He was attacked and, according to independent investigations, strangled and then dismembered by Saudi agents.
During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden acknowledged in a strong statement that bin Salman was responsible for the killing that reached across borders to slay a prominent journalist.
But since his election, and as gas prices spiraled upward, Biden and his administration have grown ever closer to the Saudi prince and his regime, even as the president has taken direct action to shackle the domestic oil and gas industry.
Keep in mind that among Biden’s first actions upon taking office was to sign several executive orders that halted leases on federal land and forced a review of existing permits. He also famously killed development of a new branch of the Keystone pipeline from Canada.
The rise in gas prices is a predictable outcome of efforts to stymie American energy production, and it was exacerbated by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.
As gas prices soared this summer, the president made an embarrassing sojourn to Jeddah where he fist-bumped the crown prince and then laughed off questions about the gesture as “silly.” We, among others, begged him not to go.
Now, the State Department has taken official action, declaring bin Salman should be granted immunity from a civil suit over Khashoggi’s death. The ostensible reason is because he is a head of state and that this would somehow protect Americans abroad.
It’s worth noting that Saudi agents have attempted to kidnap or kill dissidents on U.S. soil, so whom we are protecting and how are murky at best.
The more reasonable conclusion is that the Biden administration has decided that it will appease bin Salman in hopes of easing the political price of its poor domestic energy policy.
That is a terrible shame on the president and a potentially disastrous precedent for foreign policy.
America has the resources to project strength and resolve in the name of justice and human rights. Why aren’t we using them, Mr. President?