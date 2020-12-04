Although we have had several tributes to “Popo” Gonzalez in this newspaper already, he was my friend, and I want to tell you something about him. I say he was my friend, but there must be thousands of people in our fair city who feel the same way. That he was their special friend, their confidant, their close companion.
Popo was always kind and friendly to everyone: Yes, he was even kind to immigrants of questionable status. Many years ago, there used to be groups of men who stood around at the corner of Eagle and Dallas Drive in our city, waiting for someone to hire them for the day. They were mostly hired for unskilled labor such as digging ditches, chopping down trees and picking up trash. They spoke little English. All were Hispanic. There were too many of them, and they dressed for dirty work.
People complained that these men would urinate behind the trees, they were unsightly, they intimidated passersby, they were illegal aliens. The city was divided as to what to do about them. Some wanted them chased away by the police. Others wanted them to be left alone because they were simply seeking honest work. Still others wanted to be certain that they were paid for their work, as they were often promised a good salary and paid a pittance if at all. People got quite emotional. City officials were wringing their hands trying to solve this.
Then Popo stepped in. He helped clear out a vacant lot across the street from his house just off Fort Worth Drive. He had a picnic table installed under a sheltering cover where the men would be protected from the rain. He arranged for a Port-a-Potty. When he told the men to relocate to the new location, they followed him. The men knew he cared about them. It did not matter that they were dirty, uneducated, spoke no English. Popo saw them as Jesus saw them — and he opened his heart to them.
He treated them like human beings. And even more, he treated them like men: with respect and dignity. And that is what Popo was all about. With this remarkable deed, he taught us that it takes a real man to treat all people kindly. He showed us that people deserve our respect, whether they are prisoners, illegal immigrants or just rank sinners like me. Yes, he even treated me like I was an important person, although I have never been. He treated everyone like that: with love and kindness.
And I believe that is what made Popo special, unique, a real man. And that is why we have so many tributes to him in this newspaper. Because he made everyone around him feel like they were important, like, well, like God loved them. And this day and age, we could sure use a lot more men like Popo, don’t you think?