Larry Beck’s June 11 guest essay indicts traditionalists for four faults about the Uvalde massacre: Most firearms enthusiasts ignore cause and effect, morality is insignificant, “reasonable and sane gun reform measures” pose no threat to conscientious gun owners, and voters elect gun industry lackeys. Let us credit him with an active imagination but misdirected explanations.
In regard to cause and effect, the first target, the author’s analysis is superficial and short-sighted. Since ease of access is a primary criterion, let’s apply it to another leading cause of death for youngsters. To what extent does having a driver’s license and keys to a teenager’s car increase their deaths in vehicle accidents? How much safer would our roadways be if we raised the age limit to 21? Instead, we accept risk on our streets as part of life.
Let’s resist rushing to control access to objects, which are not inherently evil. History portrays the folly of punishing objects rather than motive. The 19th century temperance movement began with the admiral goal of self-control for the common good. When the movement resorted to banning alcohol with the 19th Amendment, Americans drank less per capita — but scoffing at the law and buying their booze from gangsters such as Al Capone.
The insufficiency of morality, the author’s second point, resembles shooting from the hip in the dark. Indeed, fatherless lads exist throughout history, but the proportion of such youngsters has increased. How well do these novices navigate life in our permissive climate? If “anything goes,” why should an angry boy not indulge himself when whim is the new morality?
I grew up in a culture with easy access to firearms. Most homes in my small New Mexico town had weapons, many boys owned guns, but bullets punctured tin cans or jackrabbits. At my grandparents’ ranch near Corona, almost every vehicle carried a .22 for rabbits and rattlers or a .30-30 for larger game. If easy access were indeed the primary cause for shootings, we should have had a bloodbath rivaling the Hatfield-McCoy feud. Shooting one another then was rare because of morality. “Live and let live” and “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” protected us from one another despite the rifle on the “headache rack.”
Third, the author neglected to clarify key terminology: “reasonable and sane gun reform measures.” The current rage focuses on the AR-15, but handguns and knives kill more than the semiautomatic rifle does, not to mention suicide and drug overdoses. The political poles differ much too widely for either side to mean the same thing by his phrasing. Neglecting this definition recalls the jest: “Ready, fire, aim!”
Fourth, the author resurrects the straw man of a nefarious gun industry and its puppet NRA. In reality, leftists add laws and reduce freedom. Conservatives prefer freedom, though the common good requires self-control, which admits that evil can be restrained but not eliminated.
“The thought is the father of the deed,” and the writer of Proverbs advises, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he” (23:7). These youthful murderers chose their conduct. Schools would be safer if we convert them to prisons, but doing so would train students to fear risk rather than to accept the reality that absolute safety is neither possible nor desirable.
The aimless wail to “Do Something” lets politicians posture about changing rules, but not hearts. Our challenge lies far less in passing more laws than in growing boys into responsible men, a commitment of at least one or two generations. The thrill of passing a bill cannot diminish the lust to kill.