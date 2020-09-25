I was strolling through the park one day. Avondale Park to be exact. It was designed with a wonderful 8-foot-wide concrete path that meanders the length of the park. A few years ago, an outstanding City Council approved the use of the tree fund to plant and irrigate trees along that path. In a few years, those trees will provide shade during our hot summer days.
I stopped for a rest on a bench next to the basketball court and heard an argument among the kids playing a game that we used to call “HORSE.” It seems that the boy who brought the ball kept changing the rules during the game in an effort to win. Since it was his basketball, he had a powerful advantage in the argument. The other kids protested that he was not being fair, and it seemed to me they had a point.
Years ago, my wife and I got together with another couple to play cards and board games. The other husband cheated regularly. If caught, he just smiled, winked and hoped that his indiscretion was not exposed to the group.
For this otherwise really nice guy, cheating was OK because the point of the game was to win. It made no difference how you played the game as long as you won. My wife and I value fair play, and since we would not engage in cheating, we decided to end game nights with this couple.
These little stories remind me of the big story being played out in Washington, D.C., over filling the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In 2016, the Republicans controlled the Senate, and they did not want President Barack Obama to fill a vacancy on the court caused by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. President Obama submitted a nominee to the Senate, and they refused to even consider it. They made the new “McConnell Rule” saying that no nominee would be considered in a presidential election year.
The Republicans offered lots of reasons this new rule was best and right for American Democracy. The Democrats offered lots of reasons the new rule was bad for American Democracy. As it turns, out neither side really believed what they were saying since they have both reversed their rationale.
Many say this is just another sign of political hypocrisy. Of course, both sides accuse the other of being hypocritical while claiming themselves to be pure and free from bad behavior.
I actually think that sides are being consistent in their positions. They are just inconsistent in their rhetoric. Actions speak louder than words, and their actions are consistent. Republicans hold a majority in the Senate and have the power to change the rules in a way that helps them win. So the 2016 “McConnell Rule” is out in 2020, and they get to win another Supreme Court nomination.
Democrats are consistent in complaining that the Republicans keep changing the rules. But they look silly with all the other rhetoric they employ. Appropriating all the 2016 Republican talking points about the rule change is just as disingenuous as the Republicans using all the Democrats’ 2016 arguments.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, who challenged the public to use his 2016 and 2018 words against him, was accurate on March 10, 2016, when he said they had made “a new rule.” He broke his promise that the new rule would be used in 2020. Donald Trump said in a statement on Sept. 22 that since they have the votes, the Republicans can do whatever they want. A rich, powerful, white male doesn’t have to be diplomatic.
Partisan politics is really about using power to win without regard to fairness, accommodation, or compromise with the other side. But the tide always turns, the winds always shift, and then will it be all right for the other side to be just as unfair, unaccommodating and uncompromising?
In 2010, the Affordable Care Act became law. It was offered as a compromise health care plan by President Obama, a political moderate. Democrats to the left of Obama wanted a single-payer health care program, but in an effort to gain bipartisan support, he offered a plan originally proposed by the conservative Heritage Foundation and later adopted by Massachusetts under Republican Gov. Mitt Romney.
No Republican voted for the ACA in 2010, and they quickly challenged the law in the Congress, in the courts, and by refusing to vote to fix problems with the plan. Their first mantra was “Repeal Obamacare,” followed by “Repeal and Replace Obamacare.” The problem is that Americans want and need affordable health insurance, and the Democrats had passed a Republican health care plan, leaving them with no alternative replacement.
Playing fair should still matter. That means we should be willing to work together, compromise now and then, listen to other ideas, consider other opinions and not abuse power. What happens when we set aside partisan politics and try to play fair? Well, you get beautiful city parks with tree-lined pathways, playgrounds and basketball courts.