Dear Gov. Greg Abbott,
The massive wave of unemployment due to the coronavirus response is the central economic challenge facing Denton, Texas and our country. The federal government acted swiftly and powerfully to address this, providing benefits that would substantially replace the full wages of average income workers, with up to $600 a week of benefits in addition to what the state ordinarily provides, for up to four months. They took the unprecedented step of including self-employed people and gig workers, all in the service of addressing the urgent need and keeping the economy from cratering entirely while we avoid social contact to slow the spread of the virus. If even 5,000 unemployed Denton residents accessed the full additional benefits, that would be more than $50 million, well beyond anything the city could have even imagined doing.
If the income is swiftly replaced, no one needs to get behind on rent. If rents are paid, mortgages on rental properties are paid. If mortgages are paid, financial institutions remain solvent. We remember the economic free fall of 2008, when the world financial system ground to a halt ultimately due to mortgages not being paid.
So the linchpin of keeping Texans safely in their homes and keeping the economy from coming unglued now comes down to how well the website and phone lines of the Texas Workforce Commission are being attended.
And they’re swamped.
This is now the emergency.
If the ordinary means of processing claims cannot be quickly scaled, I call on you to use your emergency powers to delegate these functions to municipalities, along with the funding to process claims and issue benefits to those who are entitled to them and need them now.
I call on you to allow backdating of benefits to the date of income loss.
I call on you to extend the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions and require acceptance of late rent payments from unemployed Texans whose benefits have been delayed.
The means have been provided to address our collective economic challenge and to calm the household terrors of so many Texans. We can’t risk bungling the delivery.
Sincerely,
Paul Meltzer
Denton