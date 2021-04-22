My name is Vicki Byrd, and I have spent most of my adult life serving District 1 and the city of Denton. I’m a retired educator, a former law enforcement officer, and I have years of experience working with city officials and community members through my work at Texas Woman’s University as a risk management associate and most recently on the Denton Library and Parks & Recreation boards.
Service is my life’s work. That’s exactly why I’m running for City Council in District 1.
As a member of the community, I will use my voice to represent District 1, promote justice and financial/lifestyle opportunities for all. With me in office, District 1 will progressively thrive as a place to live, work and play.
Local business owners, students, homeowners and public agencies: Know that I plan on strengthening the core by fighting for affordable housing, improved infrastructure and economic development. It’s an investment in our future.
This town has equipped me with the temperament and vision to serve the people who reside here, and I am humbled by the opportunity to keep giving back to this community as much as I can. I hope to earn your vote and serve you well on City Council.