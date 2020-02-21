What I’ve learned about judicial races over the course of my adult life is experience is so much more important than politics. In fact, due to the impartiality that is the foundation of our justice system, politics should be left out of it. Party affiliation and endorsements have often been indicators of impartial agendas more than tangible credentials. A comprehensive foundation can only be obtained through experience when complemented by selfless service; you have a qualified candidate.
When you look at the candidates for the 431st District Court, you can easily see that as a trial court the choice is clear. With 60 trials as lead attorney and a range of experience that encompasses all the major areas this court handles, George Mitcham is the candidate who has the experience needed to run that court.
I’ve researched the claims Jim Johnson has made about his “felony experience,” and I’ve found no record of him as lead attorney in any felony cases whatsoever. By his own admission, he’s never handled a CPS case and hasn’t handled a family law case in over four years. This is not the experience level of judges in our district court system. He simply is not qualified, regardless of political affiliation.
I’ve compared the experience levels of the candidates, and George Mitcham clearly has significantly more experience than any other running for this bench.
In fact, if you look at his resume, it is exactly the same as Judge Shanklin of the 211th District Court.
James Drayton,
Eahle River, Alaska
Sometimes he is irascible. Sometimes he is hard-nosed. Sometimes he is downright ornery. But Neil Durrance is fully committed to working both sides of the aisle to find solutions to our pressing problems.
He will not hide behind the coattails of the liar-in-chief and meekly support his 18,000 lies, as the incumbent has unbelievably admitted to. Health care and all of our pressing problems are complicated issues that cannot be solved by one side saying, “Ours is the only way.” But instead, we need intelligent legislators to work together to find common ground to solve those issues.
Mr. Durrance has a personality and sense of humor the size of Texas and will use his uncanny ability to bring people out of their caves and realize it is not us vs. them, just us. One person cannot solve all of our problems, but we need at least one person to represent the needs of the people, not someone whose sole purpose in politics is to avoid the scathing tongue of the president.
Please vote for Neil Durrance to represent all of the people of the 26th Congressional District where we live.
Jeff Bradetich,
Denton
Denton County’s 431st District Court presides over every type of serious case: violent felonies, medical malpractice, deceptive trade practices, civil conspiracy, trade secrets, breach of contract, divorces, personal injury, property tax foreclosures and fraud.
Jim Johnson is the only candidate in this race who has district court trial experience in all areas that the 431st Court covers: criminal, family and civil law.
I have gotten to know Jim well through our volunteer service together. I endorse Jim in this election, and I strongly recommend him to you.
Besides being a lawyer, Jim also is a CPA. Jim serves as vice chair of finance for the Denton County Republican Party and has been a delegate to the Texas GOP Convention multiple times. Because of his outstanding credentials, Jim is endorsed by every major organization that has evaluated this race, including Texas Right to Life, Texas Alliance for Life, Texans for Courageous Courts and the Denton County Conservative Coalition.
Besides doing trials of every type as an attorney, Jim also has taught law school classes as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University Law School for the past 10 years. Before that, Jim served as CEO of a Citigroup subsidiary and was CFO of Associates International.
No other candidate comes close to matching Jim’s broad experience. The 431st District Court covers all types of cases and needs a judge with extensive knowledge and broad experience to handle all types of cases.
Please join me in electing Jim Johnson to this important position.
Dena Meek,
Oak Point
Ryan Williams is running for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 1 against Hugh Coleman. When I became aware of his candidacy, I reviewed official campaign finance reports, each dated Jan. 15, 2020, for each candidate. Mr. Williams’ report lists less than 20 individual contributors and $175,000+/- in family loans. Mr. Coleman’s report shows hundreds of individual contributors.
Mr. Williams has attacked Mr. Coleman for being an attorney with an active practice. This raises the thought that part of the impetus leading to his choice to file for this position might be his experience with the court system. Mr. Williams sued other volunteers relating to an incident at a 7-year-old boys’ baseball game where he was an assistant coach. When he lost at the trial court, he unsuccessfully appealed to the Fort Worth Court of Appeals. The published 2015 opinion is not flattering and paints a poor picture of someone who can manage the many relationships and the ups and downs of politics as well as has Mr. Coleman.
I recommend a vote for Hugh Coleman for Precinct 1 County Commissioner in Denton County.
Virginia A. Moore,
Flower Mound