“All political lives, unless they are cut off in midstream at a happy juncture, end in failure, because that is the nature of politics and of human affairs.” So said the British politician Enoch Powell, whose once-stellar career ended in spectacular failure.

Lately, careers have been ending in failure more frequently. Consider Powell’s native Britain, which this week installed its fourth Conservative Party prime minister in 12 years. David Cameron resigned after Britons rejected his advice and voted for Brexit in 2016, and Theresa May was ousted in 2019 after failing to implement Brexit. Boris Johnson got Brexit done but was ousted for ethics violations this summer. His successor, Liz Truss, could lose a general election that must be held by 2024.

MICHAEL BARONE is the senior political analyst for the Washington Examiner, a resident fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute and the longtime co-author of The Almanac of American Politics.

