What has happened to Michael Burgess?
The Pilot Point Republican congressman won reelection on Nov. 3 to his 10th term representing House District 26, handily defeating Lewisville Democrat Carol Iannuzzi — and since then has all but disappeared from the local landscape.
We know he’s alive and well, judging by his appearances on Fox & Friends or his unsuccessful bid for a Republican leadership position on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. But efforts to get him to provide any answers to a string of questions that have arisen since the Nov. 3 election — the one he rightfully celebrates but is condemned by President Donald Trump — have fallen on deaf ears.
On Nov. 12, the Denton Record-Chronicle emailed the office of our congressman, whose district covers our entire coverage area in Denton County and a sliver of Tarrant County, requesting an interview. Wanting answers to many of the questions asked by Burgess’ constituents, shared in messages to us or posted on social media, our reporter emailed the congressman’s communications director, saying, “I’m hoping you can help to facilitate an interview with Dr. Burgess related to the presidential election and the president’s fraud allegations. We have readers wondering where Dr. Burgess stands on the issues.”
The response from the congressman’s office has been a series of excuses or apologies — with no commitment so far that the congressman, elected locally, will share his thoughts on the historically dark cloud hanging over our nation.
Among the questions we had hoped to ask the congressman, based off concerns shared with us, are:
Do you agree with the president that hundreds of thousands of illegal votes were cast in battleground states and that fraud and corruption have denied him victory in those states? If so, what evidence has informed your opinion?
When, if ever, will you recognize President-elect Joe Biden as the duly elected president, and what factors have led you to delay your recognition?
What harm, if any, do you believe is being rendered to our democratic ideals as a result of continued, often-baseless, accusations of election fraud, corruption and theft?
The Record-Chronicle certainly has not been alone in pursuit of answers from the congressman. On Nov. 27, the Dallas Morning News published an article after speaking with Burgess about his pursuit of the Energy and Commerce position, noting that he did reference the “incoming administration” but refused to call Biden the president-elect. Instead, he said Americans needed certainty the race was “fair and transparent.”
No mention was made of why the congressman might question the fairness or transparency of the election. But on Thursday, it was learned that Burgess had added his name, alongside 105 other House Republicans and multiple state attorneys general, to an amicus brief in support of Texas’ lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Biden’s victory. The effort has been widely criticized as frivolous, harmful and even seditious.
But once again on Thursday, requests to speak to the congressman about his participation in the lawsuit and the motivating factors behind his decision were slapped aside. Burgess was unavailable, we were told just before 3 p.m., while on a flight. Requests to speak to him after his flight landed had not been answered by late Thursday evening.
It is understandable that the congressman is a busy man — with unfinished work left in Congress on a stimulus plan and pandemic response — but those who voted for him, along with those who didn’t but whom he still serves, are owed answers.
Even more so, now that he has signed his name in support of an effort to deny the will of many of those same constituents.