By most indications, Tuesday’s primary elections went smoothly in Denton County, with no reports of significant hiccups, irregularities or long lines. In fact, more ballots were cast in Denton County during this year’s primaries, 134,437, than four years ago, when 129,430 cast ballots in the 2016 presidential primaries.
But could those numbers have been more impressive? Is it possible that many more voters set out to cast a ballot but never had their votes recorded?
By our observations, the answer is yes — a realization we urge our county commissioners to correct.
As part of the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s real-time coverage of Tuesday’s elections, we partnered with two Mayborn School of Journalism classes at the University of North Texas, sending close to two dozen students to the polls beginning at 7 a.m. Most reported on the enthusiasm and motivation of voters as they cast their ballots, but when there were complaints, the cause was often the same.
“Several people have come to the wrong polling place and have been sent away,” one student tweeted. “Be sure to go to your correct precinct! Many have been redirected after an unsuccessful attempt to vote,” tweeted another. In addition, a letter writer on today’s Opinion page was a poll worker on Tuesday and reports turning away close to 300 voters who showed up at the wrong polling place for their precinct.
That’s 300 voters turned away from just one polling place among the Democrats’ 64 locations and the Republicans’ 63. It would be forgiven to assume that most of those voters left the wrong location and traveled to the correct location and cast a ballot, but how many untold others just gave up out of frustration?
What’s most perplexing about Tuesday’s experience is that it differed so completely from that enjoyed by those who voted during the two-week-long early voting period that ended Feb. 28. Then, voters had the luxury of going to any of 42 locations and casting a ballot regardless of their precinct or party affiliation.
Why would such convenience be possible over a two-week period but be denied over a 12-hour period? The answer, of course, lies in the contrived antiquity of Denton County’s elections process — an experience far different than that of our neighbors in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties.
In those counties, voters are able to vote at any “voting center” on election day, regardless of their assigned precinct or party affiliation. For those who find it most convenient to vote during their lunch break, they can go to a location closest to their work instead of driving home. Need to run errands? You can vote at the location closest to where you’re headed or leaving.
It’s a system being embraced in counties across Texas and one that should be installed in Denton County as soon as possible.
Among the local advocates for bringing voting centers to Denton County are state Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, and Delia Parker-Mims, a Democrat who will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3. Beckley has announced that one of her first priorities in the 87th Legislature would be to enact legislation allowing for the expanded use of Vote Centers through the Countywide Polling Place Program.
As Parker-Mims noted in a recent news release, “A persistent problem voting centers would solve is that since polling locations frequently move, voters would not become confused. Voters would be assured that when they arrive to vote, they would be in the right place.”
Casting a legitimate vote should not be as difficult as our county has made it — particularly when the technology and framework already exist for making the experience of Denton County voters as fruitful and pleasant as that of our neighbors.
We encourage our county commissioners to bring voting centers to Denton County with all due haste.