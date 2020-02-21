HUGS go to ... George Schrader, a longtime member of the Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents who departed the board in 2019 and was bestowed an honorary degree from TWU on Friday. Schrader was instrumental in establishing the Dallas and Houston campuses, and mentored generations of leadership at TWU.
SHRUGS go to ... Carol H. Iannuzzi, who is running on the Democratic ticket for Texas Congressional House District 26. Not only did Iannuzzi decide not to respond to repeated attempts to include her in our profile of the race, but she similarly rebuffed The Dallas Morning News for its Voters Guide. Any candidate who decides not to participate fully in such election coverage raises serious questions about how transparent he or she will be once the election is over. Make sure you reward with your vote only those candidates who have demonstrated the forthrightness and dependability you wish to see in a lawmaker.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas’ athletic department for strengthening its protocol in vetting recruits. The athletic department now has a third-party company run criminal background checks to keep from recruiting sexual offenders or those disciplined for serious misconduct. Previously, UNT’s athlete code did not provide protocols for checking its athletes’ backgrounds, showing UNT is taking a big step forward in protecting its students.
HUGS go to ... the volunteers who answered Keep Denton Beautiful’s call for a “meetup cleanup” on Feb. 11, a cold and drizzly day, to remove about 225 pounds of litter along Mills Road. KDB has selected the future 71-acre East Lakes Park on Mills Road as one of its cleanup sites for the 32nd annual Great American Cleanup on March 21. To volunteer, visit kdb.org.
SHRUGS go to ... the individual(s) who dumped trash and bulky items along the railroad tracks at Pertain Street. The parks maintenance staff had to take time out of their day to clean up after you.
HUGS go to ... Denton resident Carolyn Coward Farlow for picking up trash along Dallas Drive as a matter of routine. She picks up trash along Dallas Drive all the time. I’ve seen her several times at the underpass/train trestle where Dallas Drive becomes Bell Avenue many times. (Submitted by reader Jo Ann Ballantine, of Denton)
HUGS go to ... the hundreds of worried Denton folk who crowded the Kroger on Loop 288 the day before Valentine’s Day. The floral department — which was also sprinkled with displays of candy and chocolate-dipped strawberries — was packed with people (it seemed to be mostly men) shuffling around the roses and tulips, shopping for a gift that would please Cupid. SHRUGS, though, go to ... one forgetful man who asked no one in particular: “Wait. Does she love carnations? Or did she say carnations are for chumps?” Hope you decided wisely, sir.
SHRUGS go to ... those who release helium balloons into the sky. It may be a popular way to celebrate a special event, but the result is trash scattered across the countryside and the waterways. The Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says: “All released balloons, including those falsely marketed as ‘biodegradable latex’ return to Earth as ugly litter. They kill countless animals and cause dangerous power outages. Balloons are also a waste of helium, a finite resource. Balloons can travel thousands of miles and pollute the most remote and pristine places.” I have seen them on the ground in the environmentally sensitive areas north of Denton. The worst ones are the balloons stuck in the trees. They may remain there for years. Please find another way to celebrate those special occasions. (Submitted by reader Jeff Noe, of Denton)
SHRUGS go to ... Texas Woman’s University for not posting its board materials online before critical Board of Regents meetings. While not legally required, it is standard practice at other public universities, including the University of North Texas System.
HUGS go to ... the Braswell High School girls basketball team for winning their first playoff game in school history on Monday night. The Lady Bengals beat Saginaw 63-44 to claim the Class 5A Region I bi-district title.