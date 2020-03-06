HUGS go to ... Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon, who on Thursday released the body camera footage from the Jan. 21 officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of University of North Texas student Darius “DJ” Tarver. That footage had been sought for the past month-plus, following public records requests made by this newspaper along with public pleas from the Tarver family, City Council member Deb Armintor and student organizations at UNT. In releasing the video, the police chief said, “We’re not going to allow people, no matter if it’s for your personal agenda or your political aspirations and agenda, or even if you’re grieving, to say hateful things about our cops. It’s time for people to stop with the rhetoric, look at what happened and come together and make us a better community for it.” We salute Chief Dixon for making the right decision but also remind him and other public officials that in the absence of transparency and open access to necessary information, as gleaned from the video, the vacuum created is always filled with conjecture and assumptions.
SHRUGS go to ... Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who was in our neck of the woods Wednesday to visit with students at Liberty Christian School in Argyle and speak to the virtues of the Texas General Land Office. “A well-rounded education for students of all ages is essential for the success of our next generation of leaders,” Bush said, according to a press release. The only problem with Bush’s visit is that the GLO is one of the largest financiers of public schools in Texas, and he delivered his remarks at a private school. Perhaps his praise of a public education should also be shared with students at a public school?
HUGS go to ... the Argyle High School girls basketball team for advancing to the state tournament for the seventh straight year. The Lady Eagles have won five consecutive state championships. With a victory tonight, Argyle would join Nazareth as the only other school in UIL history to win six straight state championships.
HUGS go to ... Argyle resident Beverley Bass, who has become an ambassador for theater since playwrights Irene Sankoff and David Hein immortalized her story (and many others) in the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away. Bass and her husband, Tom Stawicki, will tell their story at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Campus Theatre in the latest installment of Denton Community Theatre’s 50th anniversary community outreach series. Bass was an American Airlines pilot and was ferrying a jet full of passengers from France on Sept. 11, 2001, when the World Trade Center attacks led to the closing of American airspace. She was part of more than 30 flight crews who diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, with 7,000 passengers.
SHRUGS go to ... U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, who on March 1 was one of nine Republican congressman to vote against a measure renaming a post office in Winston-Salem, N.C., after civil rights icon Maya Angelou. Burgess defended his vote against the honor (which still passed 371-9, with one vote of “present”) with a written statement: “Congress has more important things to be doing rather than spending time naming post offices. ... Yesterday, I was asked to vote to name a post office for a pro-Castro and pro-communist individual and I could not support that.” While Angelou did once write in support of Fidel Castro in the 1960s, she also later marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., received the highest U.S. civilian honor, a Medal of Freedom, from President Barack Obama and was renowned for her literary accomplishments, particularly the intimate autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. She is most deserving of the honor considered, and just as her pro-Castro writing did not age well, neither will Burgess’ vote.
HUGS go to ... the Denton Parks Foundation and all its donors for the $11,337 forwarded to the city of Denton for Eureka 2 playground maintenance. The money is paying for unexpected repairs, including reimbursing the parks department for more than $2,000 in damage from graffiti in January.