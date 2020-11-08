Below are the words of the last sitting president to concede an election. They were difficult to speak but gracious and, most importantly, directed at guiding a divided nation — the red states and blue states — toward unity. These are the words we, as a nation, should be hearing now:
Thank you so much. Well, here’s the way I see it. Here’s the way we see it and the country should see it — that the people have spoken and we respect the majesty of the democratic system. I just called Governor Clinton over in Little Rock and offered my congratulations. He did run a strong campaign. I wish him well in the White House.
And I want the country to know that our entire administration will work closely with his team to ensure the smooth transition of power. There is important work to be done, and America must always come first. So we will get behind this new president and wish him — wish him well.
And to all who voted for us, voted for me, here, especially here, but all across the country, thank you for your support. And we have fought the good fight, and we’ve kept the faith and I believe I have uphold — held the honor of the presidency of the United States.
Now, I ask that we stand behind our new president and regardless of our differences, all Americans — shared the same purpose: To make this, the world’s greatest nation, more safe and more secure and to guarantee every American a shot at the American dream.
And I would like to thank so many of you who have worked beside me to improve America and to literally change the world.
Let me thank our great Vice President Dan Quayle.
In the face of a tremendous pounding, he stood for what he believes in, and he will always have my profound gratitude and certainly my respect. And I would like to salute so many that did special work. Rich Bond up at the RNC, Bob Teeter, who ran the campaign, Bob Mosbacher, our entire campaign team. And they’ve run a valiant effort in a very, very difficult year.
And I also want to salute the members of the Cabinet, all of whom have served — who have served this nation with honor, with integrity and with great distinction. And I would like to single out two leaders who represent the ideals of public — the ideal in public service. Together they’ve helped lead the world through a period of unprecedented transition. I’m talking, of course, about my national security adviser, Brent Scowcroft, and Jim — and my good friend and fellow Texan, our Secretary of State Jim Baker.
Finally, of course, I want to thank my entire family with a special emphasis on a woman named Barbara.
She has inspired this entire nation, and I think the country will always be grateful. But tonight is really not a night for speeches, but I want to share a special message with the young people of America. I am absolutely — you see, I remain absolutely convinced that we are a rising nation. We have been in an extraordinarily difficult period, but do not be deterred, kept away from public service by the smoke and fire of a campaign year or the ugliness of politics. As for me, I plan to get — I’m going to serve and try to find ways to help people. But I plan to get very active in the grandchild business. And in finding ways to help others, but I urge you, the young people of this country, to participate in the political process. It needs your idealism. It needs your drive. It needs your conviction.
And again, my thanks, my congratulations to Governor Clinton, to his running mate, Senator Gore, and my special thanks to each and every one of you. Many of you who have been by my side at every single political battle. May God bless — May God bless the United States of America. Thank you very, very much. Thank you so much. Thank you.
— President George H.W. Bush, speaking from the Westin Galleria Hotel in Houston on Nov. 3, 1992