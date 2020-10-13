Early voting began Tuesday across the state, and while there have been some reports of longer-than-usual lines, they are nothing compared with what likely lies ahead on Nov. 3.
Granted an unprecedented 18 days to vote because of coronavirus concerns (and cleared by the Texas Supreme Court), all registered voters should take advantage of this historic opportunity to make their voices heard on an all-important and lengthy ballot — all while avoiding the lines, health risks and potential chaos that awaits in three weeks.
As pointed out in Tuesday’s article from reporter Zaira Perez, there are almost 95,000 additional registered voters on the rolls in Denton County for this presidential election versus the last presidential race in 2016. In that election, over 302,000 voters cast ballots, and we all remember the lines — none of which included the social distancing and health concerns at play this go-around.
Further, whereas Election Day voting requires voters to cast their ballots only at their assigned polling places, voters participating in the early voting period can cast a ballot where it’s most convenient, with 46 different locations available across the county.
To cast a ballot during the early voting period, which runs through Oct. 30, voters should bring an accepted form of photo identification such as:
• A Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
• A Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.
• A Texas personal identification card issued by DPS.
• A Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS.
• A U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph.
• A U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph.
• A U.S. passport.
If a voter does not have one of the listed IDs, he or she may also fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration accompanied by a form of identification listed below:
• Valid voter registration certificate.
• Certified birth certificate (must be an original).
• Copy of or original current utility bill.
• Copy of or original bank statement.
• Copy of or original government check.
• Copy of or original paycheck.
• Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph).
And once you have together the materials you need to vote early, the Denton Record-Chronicle has made it easier to determine which candidate to line up behind, with its In the Know e-Election guide running every day in our e-Edition print replica. Contained in this section are all of the election profiles, ballot listings, voting locations and more pulled from the weeks leading up to the early voting period. As well, all of the candidate essays being published on this Opinion page also will find a home in the In the Know section, providing unmatched access to the candidates’ viewpoints, priorities and words themselves as you determine your vote.
There is always a certain romance involved in casting a ballot on Election Day, but given the importance and length of this year’s ballot — along with the increased ease this year of voting early — it makes the most sense to cast your ballot now.
Make your voice heard. Vote early.