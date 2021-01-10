“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
— President Abraham Lincoln, from his first inaugural address on March 4, 1861
When those words were spoken by President Lincoln, he was just months removed from one of the most contentious and significant elections in U.S. history, his oratory desperately delivered to avoid a Civil War.
And though his words were ultimately unsuccessful, their intent holds true 160 years later, as we navigate similar if not equal straits. We once again are just months removed from a contentious and significant election, a nation whose divisions were violently exposed last week in an angry assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Just as Lincoln presented a measured and sincere plea to those who opposed him, we too should weigh the lasting ramifications of our words and actions, choosing a path forward that bridges our divisions without widening our faults.
And beginning a costly and time-constrained impeachment process — just nine days before a new president is inaugurated — is not that prudent path forward, and certainly not something Lincoln would have recommended.
Monday, the Democratic House is expected to introduce the second Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump, accusing the president of inciting insurrection by encouraging a rally of supporters to march on the Capitol and telling them, “You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”
It is indisputable those words encouraged the angry throng gathered to storm the Capitol, where they damaged not only the people’s property but also the people’s sense of security — in the end, resulting in five deaths. For his irresponsible words and actions, the president should be held accountable — but Congress should be accountable to the people first, and more than anything we need to move forward in a way that encourages unity.
One of the most emphatic reasons those supporting impeachment have given for moving forward now, when in a week Trump leaves office, is that they fear the damage he could do — both domestically and outside our borders — were he to remain in office. But with Twitter and Facebook suspending his accounts, his ability to independently foment dissent has been dramatically limited. And with longstanding protocols concerning foreign engagement, there is very little the president could do alone on his own accord.
But most importantly, time is not on Congress’ side. Were the articles to be introduced on Monday, debate most likely would not begin until Tuesday, with the Senate receiving the articles the following week. Under this timeline, we very likely are looking at a final impeachment hearing occurring after inauguration day — which would not solve the Democrats’ most pressing concerns, even if the Republican Senate were to vote in favor, which is unlikely.
Under this scenario, as Joe Biden is being sworn in and needing to focus on addressing a crippling pandemic and faltering economy, instead Congress will be consumed — and the nation burdened — with a fruitless impeachment.
Again, we should heed Lincoln’s words and actions.
In his second inaugural address, on March 4, 1865, President Lincoln laid out a plan for moving forward following the Civil War by addressing both the nation’s divisions as well as its needs. It was a plan that ultimately would offer amnesty to most Southerners, echoed in these words:
“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
When Donald Trump leaves the White House on Jan. 19, his legacy — which along with stirring discord also included an unmatched vaccine development and renegotiated trade accords — will be stained by the events of the past week.
An impeachment battle now will little alter that legacy, but the impact on a wounded nation will be far lasting.