As a new year draws near, the Denton Record-Chronicle has compiled its annual list of the most impactful stories of the year, found on today’s front page. In the same spirit of looking back and highlighting what most affected the community and inspired us to speak out, we here present the most important editorials from 2019.
These are the staff-produced editorials, presented in no particular order, that tackled the stickiest local issues or pursuits and best exemplified our mission to call out injustices or grievances with neither fear nor favor:
• Sept. 29, “Law should be applied consistently”: This editorial was produced several weeks into the Record-Chronicle’s pursuit for public information in the wake of two fatal shootings involving Denton County sheriff’s deputies — a pursuit that is ongoing, with the sheriff’s office continuing to withhold the names of the deputies involved. In both incidents, the first in June in the Lantana area and the second in September in Sanger, the sheriff’s office also has fought the release of body camera footage and pertinent information from the incident reports.
From the editorial: “The refusal by law enforcement agencies to disclose the names of officers involved in shooting incidents is not without precedent, according to one of the state’s preeminent experts on the Texas Public Information Act. ‘That comes up all the time because the officer’s name would be on the front sheet of the offense report normally,’ Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas attorney Bill Aleshire said this past week. ‘I’ve seen police [agencies] just defy the law and withhold an officer’s name — and there is no legal excuse for doing it.’”
• Jan. 17, “How Denton is defined is up to us”: This editorial was produced as the Denton City Council was first considering the Cole Ranch and Hunter Ranch developments, which would build more than 15,000 homes and 5,100 apartment units on about 6,000 acres along Interstate 35W from Robson Ranch to FM 2449.
From the editorial: “Are we building connections that will reinforce our community fabric? Are we allowing uncharted growth to force us into tenuous additions whose attachment to the community at large is already frayed?”
• June 23, “In pursuit of what is right”: This editorial followed the Record-Chronicle’s pursuit of the publicly financed brand audit delivered to the University of North Texas System. UNT had paid $142,000, plus billed expenses, to outside firm Carnegie Dartlet to conduct the audit in September 2018 but has declined to reveal even a portion to the public.
From the editorial: “’That sounds like laziness,’ said Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. ‘Surely there are parts of it that they don’t really worry about it being a competitive disadvantage, even a table of contents or a basic piece of information about it that might be helpful for the public to understand. If they don’t want to go through and release even that, it makes you question if they just don’t want to do any work or deal with it.’”
• May 12, “Flaws limit effectiveness of ethics ordinance”: At the time this editorial was produced, Denton’s Board of Ethics was largely foundering after a City Council member had been found to be in violation of the ordinance but suffered no sanctions; a complaint against a newly elected City Council member had been thrown out; and the board’s sitting chairman had resigned.
From the editorial: “With so many obvious deficiencies, it doesn’t take an Einstein to see that Denton’s ethics ordinance is at a critical juncture and needs immediate changes. Reputations and the ability of our city to make sound decisions are on the line, so the time to break from this cycle of confusion is now. The city should shelve its ethics ordinance until its flaws can be corrected and its definitions brought into line with the rest of the state.”
• March 22, “Does Texas still value transparency?”: Following a number of statewide setbacks in the pursuit of public information, this editorial laid out how over time the Texas Public Information Act had become far less effective, with the introduction of such loopholes as the Boeing ruling, which we’re thankful will sunset on Jan. 1.
From the editorial: “There was a time when Texas valued transparency in government affairs. The success of the Legislature in closing the Boeing and other loopholes to the Texas Public Information Act will determine whether it still does.”
• Honorable mentions: Aug. 25, “Where is the heart of Rayzor Ranch?”; Oct. 31, “While we sleep soundly, officers patrol the dark”; March 14, “What did county GOP not want us to report?”; April 11, “Make it easier to cast a legal ballot”; Sept. 1, “We must meet the needs of our most needy”