As a faith leader, I think about the future we’re leaving for our children. I pray that we can avoid the most dire predictions about what our air, water and land might be like given rising levels of pollution.
Texas has already seen fires, droughts and extreme weather, and I’m hopeful our leaders will take action to protect our communities.
I taught in public elementary schools in Van Horn and Ozona for 31 years, and I had a chance to watch children grow up before my eyes. It was a powerful experience that shapes the way I advocate for a healthy future for these rising leaders.
Now with the United Methodist Women, I look for ways to engage our membership toward looking out for children and their families.
One of the best tools we have right now to fight for a cleaner environment is for the Environmental Protection Agency to cut methane pollution from the gas and oil industries. Methane is speeding up changes to our planet and making people sick.
The oil and gas industry releases 16 million metric tons of methane each year, which has the same near-term climate impact as 350 coal-fired power plants. My hometown Permian Basin region in West Texas accounts for 40% of U.S. oil production and 15% of its natural gas. It is our nation’s worst source of methane pollution, making Texas a central player in the fight to address the environment and protect people’s health.
Methane pollution is a concentrated greenhouse gas that traps significantly more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide but lasts just a few decades. So cutting methane emissions is one of the most effective short-term tools we have to reduce negative impacts on our planet.
Pollution from methane contributes to contaminated air and increased health issues like asthma attacks, especially for those living near oil and gas facilities. Methane pollution has a disproportionate impact on people of color. Studies have shown that African Americans are 75% more likely to live near toxic oil and gas facilities, increasing asthma rates in African-American children. And more than 1.81 million Latinos live within one-half mile of existing oil and gas facilities.
We must act now. We cannot afford more severe storms, worse air quality or more droughts. We cannot allow more injustice as Black, Latino, Asian and Indigenous communities in Texas are forced to deal with the worst impacts.
The EPA has the opportunity to address some of the wasteful practices of the oil and gas industry. Specifically, standards should include leak detection and repair and address leaks on seals, pumps and connectors. Monitoring, reporting and verification standards also provide accurate data on methane leaks and indicate where officials need to investigate.
Texans from many religious backgrounds have been working to reduce their own emissions by using renewable energy and adopting energy efficient measures. It is past time for gas and oil operators to do the same. Texas plays a key role in reducing methane pollution since the state produces the largest share of the nation’s oil, a major contributor to methane emissions.
As a faith leader, I believe every human is deserving and worthy of basic needs including the need for clean air and clean water. We seek to live in a world where we are not only surviving but thriving. Addressing methane emissions through robust pollution standards is critical to achieving this vision.