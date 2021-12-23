Among the routes in Judea traveled by Jesus, the road from Galilee, where his family lived, to Jerusalem, where his ministry culminated, provides the context for two distinctive journeys that bookended his ministry and life.
It was this road that Mary and Joseph traveled in response to an edict by Caesar Augustus, the supreme authority of the day, for a census of the empire. It was this same road that Jesus traveled as he resolutely set out for Jerusalem in pursuit of the mission given to him by God, the supreme authority of all creation.
And this was the road that led Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem where they settled into temporary lodging just in time for Mary to deliver her baby and wrap him in cloths. It was the same road that led Jesus to death on a cross, his body wrapped in linen cloths by friends.
This was the road to Bethlehem where Mary placed her newborn son in a roughly hewn wooden manger to sustain and protect the infant. And it was this road taken by Jesus on his final return to Jerusalem to once again be placed on a roughly hewn wooden frame for humiliation and execution.
Along this road, admirers came to Bethlehem from nearby fields, shepherds who left their sheep to come and worship the promised Messiah as he lay sleeping in a manger. And it was this same road, as Jesus entered Jerusalem for the last time, that his friends and devoted followers lined the streets waving palm branches as he rode into the city on a young donkey.
It was on this road that wise men from eastern provinces came to worship the child and honor him with their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. It was this same road that brought the Roman regiment that mocked the prisoner, Jesus, with faux gifts of a crown of thrones, a purple robe and a staff for his right hand.
This road brought Mary, Joseph and their newborn child to Bethlehem where the notorious local Roman ruler, Herod the Great, on learning of his birth went to extreme lengths to kill the child. It was this same road that brought Jesus to Jerusalem where, once again, the religious leaders of the day schemed to have him killed.
One road. Two journeys. Without the first journey, the second would never have happened. And without the second, the first would have had no significance.
The first brought hope for fulfillment of a centuries-old promise from God. The second fulfilled that promise.
The first made the manger the focal point of a creche. The second brought forth a cross, the symbolic ladder that now reaches down from heaven for those who believe that Jesus is the Son of God.
One road. Two journeys, both of which brought life. The first brought forth the life of a baby, a gift from God himself. Immanuel, God is once again with us. The second also brought forth life — eternal life — a gift from God for all who believe and accept it.
One road. Two journeys, both bringing peace. The first brought peace and goodwill to all who dwell on the earth. The second brings forth peace and goodwill forever, reconciliation for a fallen world to all who believe that Jesus is Lord and Savior.
One road. Two journeys — Christmas and Easter.
We, too, travel one road with two journeys — our birth and our death. Christmas has arrived. Easter awaits for those who believe.